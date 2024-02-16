Jaguars news 2/16: Ryan Nielsen makes his introduction

Good morning!

5 Takeaways from Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen’s introductory press conference (Big Cat Country)

It seems that Nielsen and his staff will experiment with Travon Walker as an interior rusher throughout the offseason. Maybe he’ll line up inside more often next year, but even if an increase does occur, I wouldn’t expect him to spend even 10% of his snaps there. At the end of the day, the pairing of Walker and Josh Allen (contract situation pending) with Nielsen and Bill Shuey (who stayed on staff as outside linebackers coach) is among the top reasons to get excited about Jacksonville’s 2024 defense. Walker and Allen, who led all edge duos in sacks last year (27.5), need more help around them- but their own ceilings are also untapped.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The week in quotes (Big Cat Country)

“So it’s basically moving money around within the same family, and it’s in the city’s best interest to get the pension fully funded as quickly as possible, and it’s in the pension’s best interest to get a guarantee over the long haul of the returns that they want. It’s just a viable option to be considered.”

Jaguars believe in Luke Fortner, recognize need for competition. Who could they target? (Times-Union)

In free agency, perhaps Jacksonville will take a look at Miami Dolphins interior lineman Conner Williams, or how about Las Vegas’ Andre James? Or perhaps Dallas Cowboys’ Tyler Biadasz, who just finished the final year of his rookie contract?

Gene Frenette: Jaguars, Josh Allen will have to find common ground on monster long-term contract (Times-Union)

With the two-week NFL franchise tag window starting Tuesday and ending March 5, it doesn’t leave much time for the Jaguars to get a long-term extension done with pass-rusher Josh Allen before likely using the tag to buy them more time to consummate a deal.

Jacksonville’s Austin Reed, Kingsley Eguakun receive 2024 NFL Combine invites (Times-Union)

Of the hundreds of prospects, two will be representing the Jacksonville area. St. Augustine grad Austin Reed and Sandalwood alum Kingsley Eguakun both received invites and will be headed to Indianapolis to showcase their talent.

Jaguars Mailbag: How Can Jacksonville Take Advantage of Deep OL Draft Pool? (Jaguar Report)

To my understanding, here is how it works: if the Jaguars sign Calvin Ridley to a contract extension before the new league year begins on March 13 at 4 p.m., they will owe the Atlanta Falcons a second-round pick because it would be a contract extension. If they sign him after the league year begins, it isn’t an extension — it is a new deal for a free-agent. And in that case, the Jaguars would have to just give up the third-round pick that is already guaranteed to go to the Falcons. I could be incorrect, but I believe that is the basis of the deal and how the Jaguars are viewing it as well.

O-Zone: Not a chance (Jaguars.com)

I can’t speak for what people “out there” do or don’t project about the Jaguars. But it’s always important to remember when reading national analysts’ thoughts on a local team that those analysts are often skimming the surface and operating on assumptions. Someone taking such an approach in this case might not realize that the Jaguars can – and likely will – clear cap space by parting ways with veterans who signed contracts in the 2021 and 2022 offseasons that made it unlikely they would play past predetermined years of their contracts. If you don’t realize this, you might assume the Jaguars can do nothing else this offseason but draft and re-sign pending free agents. This is not the case. I do expect the Jaguars to be at least somewhat active in free agency, possibly at one of more of the positions you cite.

The Five Biggest Questions of the NFL Offseason (The Ringer)

Jacksonville isn’t in the best spot cap-wise, but it has enough space to get a long-term deal done with Lawrence, at market price, while still having the flexibility to add pieces around him. It’ll have to restructure some other contracts to make it all work, but Lawrence is a talent worth moving money around to lock down.

2024 NFL offseason: Free agency, draft questions for all 32 teams (ESPN)

Allen had a franchise-record 17.5 sacks last season, and Ridley caught the second-most passes (76) for the second-most yards (1,016) in his career. There’s only one franchise tag, so which player is general manager Trent Baalke willing to let hit free agency? If he gets a long-term contract done with either player before the tag window expires March 5, he could use the tag on the other, but that’s unlikely. He’s going to have to risk losing one. With pass-rushers at a premium, it’s likely to be Ridley, but how would being tagged impact negotiations with Allen’s camp?

What are the biggest offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams? O-line, QB, edge rushers top list (The Athletic)

The Jaguars finished the season next to last in yards before contact per rush (0.94). It’s no coincidence then that the Jags also finished 30th in yards per attempt (3.6), 31st in rushing EPA and 30th in rushing success rate. All of this to say the Jaguars’ ground game was atrocious and must improve if Trevor Lawrence and company hope to get back into the AFC title hunt. That starts, for this team at least, on the interior offensive line. Luke Fortner showed he is not the answer at center; the Jaguars don’t appear to have a starting left guard under contract; and right guard Brandon Scherff may be cut for salary-cap relief. This group needs to be remade this offseason.

6 NFL Teams Brandon Aiyuk Would Explode with If 49ers Trade WR in Offseason (Bleacher Report)

Jacksonville would be a great landing spot for Aiyuk as long as Lawrence can return to his 2022 form. Aiyuk would instantly become Lawrence’s new top option, but the Jags have enough talented pass-catchers—including Kirk, Jones, Evan Engram and running back Travis Etienne—to prevent Aiyuk from consistently seeing double coverage.

