Jaguars podcast: Takes on Ryan Nielsen’s presser and Super Bowl rosters

Check out Episode 90 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ introductory press conference for new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Tune in to hear our full thoughts, and check out each of our articles immediately reviewing the presser (Gus’ here, John’s here).

Here was my favorite quote of Nielsen’s.

“I personally am very excited about the group of men that we’re working with, and getting them with our players and starting this thing. The best time is on the grass with the players, you can only be so excited. I’d go out there right now if I could. But really excited about that process and can’t wait for that to get going.”

We also went over takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. How did those teams make it to the big game, and what similarities/differences do we see in Jacksonville?

Lastly, I gave my official prediction for the winner of next year’s Super Bowl and argued that the Jaguars should sign someone from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jags fans, what’s your hottest take this week?