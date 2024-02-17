Around SB Nation: Tee Higgins update, coaching staff changes, and more

AFC EAST:
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
DeShawn Shead set to join Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff
The former Seattle Seahawks assistant defensive backs coach will be joining Anthony Weaver’s coaching staff in Miami.
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots reportedly hire Mike McCarthy — no, not that one — as an offensive assistant
McCarthy spent the last five years working as offensive line coach at Brown University.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
What does moving on from Stefon Diggs look like for Buffalo Bills’ salary cap?
Since the talk remains out there, let’s look at Stefon Diggs’ contract.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson: “We’ve got to produce this year”
Jets coaches and front office put on the hot seat
AFC WEST:
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs, NFL release statement on Super Bowl Parade shooting
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos officially announce the hirings of Pete Carmichael and Jim Leonhard
The Broncos officially announced the hirings of Pete Carmichael and Jim Leonhard today.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers officially announce coaching staff additions including Marc Trestman
The Chargers officially announced 11 coaching additions to Jim Harbaugh’s staff including the former Chicago Bears’ head coach Marc Trestman, NaVorro Bowman and Sanjay Lal
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
News: Raiders hiring James Cregg as offensive line coach, per report
Coach’s second stint with the Silver and Black
AFC NORTH:
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Update on Tee Higgins and Bengals’ potential use of the franchise tag
Will Higgins be on the Bengals roster when the 2024 NFL season kicks off?
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Ravens promote Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt to Associate Head Coach
The long-time assistant is taking on more responsibility following the departure of other top assistant coaches.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers have worst Super Bowl LIX odds in AFC North
The Steelers are long shots to make the big game in 2025.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature)
Report/Rumor on Browns interviewing former Buckeyes star LB & current OSU coach
James Laurinaitis could be one of many trying to leave the college coaching world
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants deny Cowboys’ request to interview DL coach Andre Patterson
In a shocking move, the Giants won’t let one of their best coaches go to a bitter rival.
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles sign former third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft
Taking a chance on theoretical upside.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
CeeDee Lamb drops hints about negotiating a new deal with the Cowboys
This is an important offseason for the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
The Washington Commanders announce head coach Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff
Finally official
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
3 Surprising moves the 49ers could make this offseason
A trade? Hiring a former head coach? Or ignoring one of the most important positions on the team?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
What will it take for the Arizona Cardinals to make the playoffs in 2024?
The Cardinals just spent January watching the playoffs from home... again. What will it take for that to change in 2024?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks make several coaching hires official
In addition to announcing the hires that had been previously reported, Seattle general manager John Schneider has a new title.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Random Ramsdom: See some new coaches and staff Sean McVay is adding
Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 2/15/24
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers hire Boston College HC Jeff Hafley as next defensive coordinator
Hafley led the Eagles to being bowl eligible in three of his four seasons in Boston.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2024 NFL offseason power rankings: Detroit Lions unanimous top-5 team
After one of the most accomplished seasons in franchise history, the Lions enter the offseason regarded as one of the NFL’s best.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears release S Eddie Jackson, G/C Cody Whitehair
In a pair of unsurprising moves, the Bears released two starters. The moves save $21 million in cap space.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Is the Vikings’ quarterback situation holding up Justin Jefferson’s extension?
We were hoping it would have been done by now
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints to add Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, per report
Dennison has won three Super Bowls as a coach.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Welcome to another hugely consequential Falcons offseason
The latest in a long line, and the one we hope will snap a bad streak.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Key upcoming dates now that the offseason has officially begun
The Kansas City Chiefs have won another Super Bowl and taken us into the 2024 offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers fans grade the hire of OC Liam Coen
Does the Tampa Bay fan base like the move?
