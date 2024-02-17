Around SB Nation: Tee Higgins update, coaching staff changes, and more

AFC EAST:

DeShawn Shead set to join Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff

The former Seattle Seahawks assistant defensive backs coach will be joining Anthony Weaver’s coaching staff in Miami.

Patriots reportedly hire Mike McCarthy — no, not that one — as an offensive assistant

McCarthy spent the last five years working as offensive line coach at Brown University.

What does moving on from Stefon Diggs look like for Buffalo Bills’ salary cap?

Since the talk remains out there, let’s look at Stefon Diggs’ contract.

New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson: “We’ve got to produce this year”

Jets coaches and front office put on the hot seat

AFC WEST:

Chiefs, NFL release statement on Super Bowl Parade shooting

Broncos officially announce the hirings of Pete Carmichael and Jim Leonhard

The Broncos officially announced the hirings of Pete Carmichael and Jim Leonhard today.

Chargers officially announce coaching staff additions including Marc Trestman

The Chargers officially announced 11 coaching additions to Jim Harbaugh’s staff including the former Chicago Bears’ head coach Marc Trestman, NaVorro Bowman and Sanjay Lal

News: Raiders hiring James Cregg as offensive line coach, per report

Coach’s second stint with the Silver and Black

AFC NORTH:

Update on Tee Higgins and Bengals’ potential use of the franchise tag

Will Higgins be on the Bengals roster when the 2024 NFL season kicks off?

Report: Ravens promote Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt to Associate Head Coach

The long-time assistant is taking on more responsibility following the departure of other top assistant coaches.

Steelers have worst Super Bowl LIX odds in AFC North

The Steelers are long shots to make the big game in 2025.

Report/Rumor on Browns interviewing former Buckeyes star LB & current OSU coach

James Laurinaitis could be one of many trying to leave the college coaching world

NFC EAST:

Giants deny Cowboys’ request to interview DL coach Andre Patterson

In a shocking move, the Giants won’t let one of their best coaches go to a bitter rival.

Eagles sign former third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft

Taking a chance on theoretical upside.

CeeDee Lamb drops hints about negotiating a new deal with the Cowboys

This is an important offseason for the Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb.

The Washington Commanders announce head coach Dan Quinn’s new coaching staff

Finally official

NFC WEST:

3 Surprising moves the 49ers could make this offseason

A trade? Hiring a former head coach? Or ignoring one of the most important positions on the team?

What will it take for the Arizona Cardinals to make the playoffs in 2024?

The Cardinals just spent January watching the playoffs from home... again. What will it take for that to change in 2024?

Seahawks make several coaching hires official

In addition to announcing the hires that had been previously reported, Seattle general manager John Schneider has a new title.

Random Ramsdom: See some new coaches and staff Sean McVay is adding

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 2/15/24

NFC NORTH:

Packers hire Boston College HC Jeff Hafley as next defensive coordinator

Hafley led the Eagles to being bowl eligible in three of his four seasons in Boston.

2024 NFL offseason power rankings: Detroit Lions unanimous top-5 team

After one of the most accomplished seasons in franchise history, the Lions enter the offseason regarded as one of the NFL’s best.

Bears release S Eddie Jackson, G/C Cody Whitehair

In a pair of unsurprising moves, the Bears released two starters. The moves save $21 million in cap space.

Is the Vikings’ quarterback situation holding up Justin Jefferson’s extension?

We were hoping it would have been done by now

NFC SOUTH:

Saints to add Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, per report

Dennison has won three Super Bowls as a coach.

Welcome to another hugely consequential Falcons offseason

The latest in a long line, and the one we hope will snap a bad streak.

Key upcoming dates now that the offseason has officially begun

The Kansas City Chiefs have won another Super Bowl and taken us into the 2024 offseason.

Buccaneers fans grade the hire of OC Liam Coen

Does the Tampa Bay fan base like the move?

