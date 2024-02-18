Jaguars Poll OTW: Which player should the Jaguars resign this offseason?

Welcome to the third Jacksonville Jaguars offseason poll of the week! Last week, we asked you: excluding current Jaguars, which player should the Jags target in free agency during the offseason?

The results showed that fans hope to see a variety of players at different positions in Jaguars uniforms. However, Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins took the plurality with 27% of fan votes. Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones was next with 13% of votes. Other fans went with perhaps more financially pragmatic options, with Miami Dolphins G Robert Hunt and Dolphins C Connor Williams each earning 9% of the vote.

With free agency a few weeks away (the free agency period officially opens at 4 p.m. EST on March 13), much of the chatter surrounds Jaguars Pro Bowl OLB Josh Allen. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen have made it quite clear that Allen will be sticking around, though whether the Jags will resign him or franchise tag him is yet to be determined.

Allen is certainly the Jags’ most significant pending free agent, however, there are other multi-year starters on the roster who are set to hit the market in March. With this in mind, we pose this week’s question: Which of the Jaguars’ pending free agents - NOT named Josh Allen - should be their first priority to resign in free agency this offseason?

Poll Excluding Josh Allen, which pending free agency should be the Jaguars’ first priority to resign in free agency this offseason? WR Jamal Agnew

WR Calvin Ridley

G Ezra Cleveland

K Brandon McManus

CB Tre Herndon

DE Duwuane Smoot

Other (specify in the comments) vote view results 12% WR Jamal Agnew (30 votes)

31% WR Calvin Ridley (77 votes)

23% G Ezra Cleveland (57 votes)

5% K Brandon McManus (14 votes)

3% CB Tre Herndon (9 votes)

22% DE Duwuane Smoot (55 votes)

2% Other (specify in the comments) (5 votes) 247 votes total Vote Now

In my eyes, this question depends entirely on the Jaguars’ plans in free agency and the NFL draft. If the Jaguars are particularly enthused by this year’s offensive line draft class and plan to target replacements in the interior offensive line, Ezra Cleveland becomes less desirable. Similarly, if the Jaguars hope to target fan-favorite Tee Higgins in free agency or are impressed by the likes of LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. or Texas WR AD Mitchell, Ridley and Agnew become more expendable. It is also worth noting that resigning Calvin Ridley would mean the Jags forfeit their 2nd round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in this upcoming draft.

All things considered, if I’m the Jaguars, I’m figuring out a deal with Josh Allen as soon as possible, leaving the franchise tag or transition tag as potential options for Calvin Ridley, depending on his asking price for a new contract. This would prevent the Jags from giving up a 2nd round draft pick (they currently owe a 3rd round pick instead) and keep retaining Ridley on the table. Though I’m a fan of this year’s wide receiver draft class, this move would provide flexibility if the Jags’ scouting department disagrees with my assessment. In the meantime, I’m resigning Agnew on a cheap 1-2 year deal. Though certainly not worth the nearly $5 million/year contract he was signed to back in 2021, Agnew still offers exciting returning prowess and deep-threat capability as a role player on the offense. A one to two-year deal worth $2 million/year seems entirely appropriate and at market value. After all, all my homies love Jamal Agnew, right?

Jags fans, what do you think? Who would you resign first, and how much would you pay? Let us know in the comments!