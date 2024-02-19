Jaguars news 2/19: John Henderson selected to Volunteers Hall of Fame

Good morning!

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (Big Cat Country)

Charles McDonald and Nate Trice at Yahoo take things back to the offensive side, and agree with Yates that the team takes Powers-Johnson.

Jaguars Poll OTW: Which player should the Jaguars resign this offseason? (Big Cat Country)

Allen is certainly the Jags’ most significant pending free agent, however, there are other multi-year starters on the roster who are set to hit the market in March. With this in mind, we pose this week’s question: Which of the Jaguars’ pending free agents - NOT named Josh Allen - should be their first priority to resign in free agency this offseason?

Jaguars podcast: Takes on Ryan Nielsen’s presser and Super Bowl rosters (Big Cat Country)

Lastly, I gave my official prediction for the winner of next year’s Super Bowl and argued that the Jaguars should sign someone from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ex-Jaguars DT John Henderson earns spot in Tennessee Vols Hall of Fame (Jags Wire)

Henderson, 45, was a two-time All-American, earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, and the Outland Trophy during his time with the Vols. After his dominant collegiate career, the Jaguars selected Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

What Are We Hearing About the Jaguars’ Offseason Before Free Agency? (Jaguar Report)

A few coaching notes. One is that the reviews of Ryan Nielsen since he entered the building have been nothing short of rave remarks. One team source said that Nielsen has brought a lot of energy and excitement, noting that compliments have poured in throughout the league about the hire. Nielsen is regarded as a potential future head coach in league circles.

‘The ultimate teammate’: Travis Etienne has eyes on becoming a better leader next year (Times-Union)

“I want to be the ultimate teammate,” he said when asked about his growth as a leader. “Day in and day out, whether it’s leading by example or voicing my opinion, or getting on somebody whenever I see something going wrong.”

NFL overhaul tiers: All 32 teams from contenders to rebuilds (ESPN)

Per terms of the 2022 trade with Atlanta to acquire Ridley, Jacksonville’s third-round pick due to Atlanta turns into a second-rounder if Jacksonville extends Ridley’s contract. That’s why Jacksonville would need to wait until after the new league year begins to avoid giving up a second, because at that point any deal would be a free agency signing and not an extension. But that gives Ridley time to talk with other teams during the negotiating window, unless he and Jacksonville can work out a loose agreement and wait.

Jacksonville Jaguars top NFL for team sponsorships deals (Jacksonville Business Journal)

Collectively, the NFL’s sponsorship revenue jumped 15% this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB (NFL.com)

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by ‘bringing my aggression to the court’ (NFL.com)

Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade (NFL.com)