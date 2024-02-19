Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one week closer to draft day.

As the NFL Draft creeps closer, it seems more and more that national pundits agree on the needs of the Jags, but no one can yet agree on a single player or position.

Here are the latest round of mocks for the Jags at pick 17.

ESPN

Starting with ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jags choose to bolster the offensive line in Round 1. Yates thinks the Jags pick Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, with the team opting to select the best center in the entire class.

Powers-Johnson was incredible for Oregon this past season and then went down to the Senior Bowl and looked like one of the best players on the field. Among the many traits that stand out about JPJ is that when he gets beat — and that doesn’t happen often — he can recover quickly enough to keep his quarterback clean. He’s the best center in the draft and addresses a big position of need in Jacksonville.

CBS Sports

Chris Trapasso with CBS sticks with offense but thinks the team goes receiver. Trapasso mocks LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at 17, a fairly consistent mock for the team in recent weeks.

Thomas is a sizable, athletic, well-rounded weapon, which is needed in Jacksonville.

Fox Sports

Joel Klatt with Fox Sports switches things up and goes defense with his mock. Klatt likes Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins at 17.

The Jaguars need help in the secondary. Wiggins is one of my top corner prospects in the draft, so a natural fit here.

New York Post

Steve Serby with the New York Post also likes a corner at 17 but thinks Quinyon Mitchell is the pick. The Toledo corner was a standout at the Senior Bowl and a frequent mock to the team.

Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell will be free agents in 2025 so new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen gets to develop a 6-foot, 196-pounder with 4.35 speed.

NFL.com

Dan Parr with NFL.com stays defense, mocking Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy at 17. Murphy too was a Senior Bowl standout and a consistent member of Jags mocks.

The Jaguars add some serious juice on the interior. If they bring back pending free agent Josh Allen and new DC Ryan Nielsen fully unlocks 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker’s potential, Murphy could be part of a ferocious front.

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald and Nate Trice at Yahoo take things back to the offensive side, and agree with Yates that the team takes Powers-Johnson.

The Jaguars stop messing around and give Trevor Lawrence a difference-making battery mate for the next decade. Powers-Johnson is built like a strongman from a Dust Bowl carnival but he can be a needle-mover at the pivot spot in Jacksonville. He is still developing his hand technique and is relatively new to the center position, but Powers-Johnson has great size and athleticism and plays with a competitive and infectious style for a team desperately needing good vibes.

Sports Illustrated

Jags media member and Sports Illustrated writer John Shipley put out a full seven-round mock for the team, where in the first round, he too sees Toledo’s Mitchell coming to Jacksonville.

Some context for this pick: Both Alabama cornerbacks, Jer’Zhan Newton, and several top tackles were still on the board. Some of the biggest names I passed on were Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham, and UCLA pass-rusher Laiatu Latu.

The Ringer

Ben Solak with The Ringer likes Texas’ Murphy at 17. He also has Powers-Johnson going one pick after.

The interior defensive line class is tough to figure out this year, but the Jaguars sure need to—defensive tackle was their shakiest position once DaVon Hamilton went down, and the lack of interior penetration made it harder for any non-Josh Allen edge rusher to produce. Murphy is a squatty but quick penetration player, which fits the role and mold that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has preferred of his interior defensive linemen.

Touchdownwire

Doug Farrar keeps things along the defensive line, and keeps things somewhat local. At 17, Farrar mocks FSU EDGE Jared Verse.

NFLSpinZone

Sayre Bedinger rounds things out with a familiar face. Powers-Johnson is the pick at 17, again with the idea that the team needs to do better to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence.