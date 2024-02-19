Which free agent Falcons could follow Ryan Nielsen to the Jaguars?

With teams able to franchise tag players from Tuesday, NFL free agency unofficially begins. Franchises across the nation will begin to tip their hands with regards to any roster restructuring - who they value, and who could possibly be deemed surplus to requirements.

At this stage it’s not much more than speculation, but Jaguars fans can be forgiven for connecting some dots here. The arrival of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen - who oversaw an Atlanta Falcons defense that finished in the top half of almost every statistic in 2023 - could potentially oversee some changes on his new unit, including bringing in some familiar faces. With that in mind, which Falcons’ defensive free agents could follow him to Jacksonville? I pinpoint the four most likely candidates:

Kentavius Street - Good Chance?

Kentavius Street gets the ball and strikes a pose



There’s no escaping the fact that money is going to be tight for Jacksonville moving forward. With Josh Allen likely tagged and hopefully tied up to a long-term deal, and Calvin Ridley and Trevor Lawrence also in line to cash in, Trent Baalke will be on the lookout for bargains this offseason. Step forward Kentavius Street, who after heading to Atlanta in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late October offered his new employers versatility and understated production on the defensive line.

In five games for the Falcons - which he started every one - Street registered 14 tackles, 4 TFL’s and a sack. Having previous experience in Nielsen’s defense working with him whilst with the New Orleans Saints, Street finally found significant snaps for the first time in his career. With Foley Fatukasi likely a cap casualty and K’Lavon Chaisson officially wearing out his welcome in Duval County, depth and dependability on the d-line will be sought after. Street offers that at an affordable price.

Albert Huggins - Good Chance?

Think Kentavius Street but with lower expectations, and you’ll come up with Albert Huggins. Something of a journeyman, the defensive tackle has been on seven different teams across nine stops so far in his NFL career - which is only four seasons old. 2023 saw his biggest year to date, playing 13 times for the Falcons with five starts.

Huggins is a bottom of the roster guy who is stout against the run, making 22 tackles last season. Another Nielsen disciple, he’s played for the Jaguars DC in both New Orleans and Atlanta - and whilst signing him wouldn’t inspire the fanbase, it’s a low-key roster move that is definitely a possibility for a team that will be making changes in it’s front seven.

Bud Dupree - Moderate Chance?

A nine year veteran in the league, edge rusher Bud Dupree has carved out a solid if unspectacular NFL career. Flourishing opposite TJ Watt for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dupree parlayed two years of production into a big five-year, $82.5m deal with the Tennessee Titans back in 2021. It’s fair to say his first move to the AFC South didn’t fare well - but could he re-emerge with the Jaguars next season?

Maybe, maybe not; Dupree’s likely going to look for one final payday before he hangs up his cleats - and whilst he won’t get close to what he got from the Titans three years ago, he might still be too rich for Baalke’s blood. That said, he still put up 6.5 sacks and was maybe the best defensive lineman against the run for the Falcons last season, looking more like the Pittsburgh Bud than the Tennessee one. It might be a later move, but don’t discount the possibility.

Calais Campbell - Slim Chance?

NFLPA named Falcons DL Calais Campbell as the recipient of the 2024 Alan Page Community Award, which is given annually to a player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities. pic.twitter.com/rPeejhNr1o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2024

If he decides to come back for one last dance, Calais Campbell will enter his SEVENTEENTH season as a professional football player in 2024. That incredible longevity is matched only by the productivity and leadership Campbell brings to a defense - and Jaguars fans should know; in a three year stint in Jacksonville, Campbell racked up 195 tackles, 44 TFL’s and 31.5 sacks. Those are numbers not seen in teal and black since he departed for the Baltimore Ravens back in 2020.

As romantic and nostalgic a reunion with Campbell might be, there are obvious questions about making a move for him. Firstly, Terry Fontenot wants him back, and with just one year in A-Town, he might be inclined to stick around. He’ll also be 38 before next season comes to an end, and still commanded $7m from the Falcons last year. Those qualifiers would have to be weighed up against his value when it comes to mentoring and spelling Travon Walker - as well as possibly stealing snaps off the number one overall pick in his third year in the league. I personally would love to see it - and I think Calais would be intrigued too. One to ponder.