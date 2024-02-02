Jaguars news 2/2: Pass game coordinator Nick Holz to join Titans staff

Good morning!

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach (NFL.com)

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the Titans are hiring former Jaguars pass-game coordinator Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.

Jaguars podcast: Trent Baalke presser and Marshon Lattimore trade idea (Big Cat Country)

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football wrote an article titled, “Will the Saints trade Marshon Lattimore? What could they get for the star CB?” That’s all the information I can provide because it’s behind a paywall, but Underhill is a respected beat reporter who wouldn’t just write that for clicks. The Saints re-structured Lattimore’s contract so that he’d be paid a bonus at the start of the season instead of the start of the new league year; general manager Mickey Loomis said at his end-of-season media availability, “Yeah, there’s a purpose, but I’m not going to tell you what the purpose is.”

Tweets of the week: Jaguars Pro Bowl highlights and more (Big Cat Country)

Josh Allen and Evan Engram playing Dodgeball in Orlando:

Jacksonville Jaguars: The week in quotes (Big Cat Country)

The last seven days began with a much-anticipated media appearance by Trent Baalke. The Jaguars general manager had come under scrutiny from some quarters following a season of ultimate disappointment in Jacksonville. But Baalke robustly defended the state of the franchise - but indicated he was ready to make the small changes needed to get the Jags over the hump:

What Are the Contract Projections for the Jaguars’ Top Free Agents? (Jaguar Report)

With Josh Allen, Calvin Ridley and Ezra Cleveland all set to be among the top free agents at their respected positions this offseason, what kind of deals does PFF project? We break it down below.

50 potential free agent targets for the Jaguars in 2024 (Jags Wire)

Answers will become more clear as Jacksonville does some moving and shaking through February and into the beginning of March. Until then, here are 50 impending free agents across the NFL who could potentially catch the Jaguars’ eye if they hit the open market:

8 prospects who impressed in 2024 Senior Bowl practices (Jags Wire)

[Michael] Hall Jr. projects as a three-technique at 6’2, 280 pounds and showed the requisite quickness and pass rushing prowess to be an effective interior rusher. While the former Ohio State lineman had an underwhelming junior year with the Buckeyes before entering the draft, Hall showed upside in Mobile.

Should Jaguars re-sign WR Calvin Ridley after inconsistent season? (FOX Sports)

And after the late-season collapse of 2023, Baalke — and Pederson — undoubtedly feel pressure from owner Shad Khan to quickly bring the team back into contention in a rising AFC South, now led by C.J. Stroud and the Texans, and in an AFC conference that has the lion’s share of the league’s elite quarterback talent. Their job security post-2024 may depend on it. Extending Ridley would be an indication of a commitment to building a championship-caliber roster.

2024 NFL Free Agency: 6 pending free agents on defense who deserve to get paid (PFF)

The 2019 seventh-overall pick has consistently improved, even if the sack numbers haven’t always been there. That finally shifted in his favor with a massive 2023 season that yielded 17.5 sacks. Allen has steadily increased his overall grade each season, delivering an 89.5 mark in 2023 (11th) and an 89.4 pass-rush grade (eighth) to solidify himself as one of the best at his position.

All-Keep Choppin’ Wood Team 2023 (FTN Fantasy)

Jawaan Taylor came to Kansas City on a four-year, $80-million deal, and has not lived up to that billing. Taylor’s tendency to jump early was highlighted on national television starting in Week 1, and remained a problem throughout the year – he tied for the league lead with nine false starts this season. That’s just a small proportion of his 23 flags and 140 penalty yards, both most in the league; he’s responsible for over a fifth of the Chiefs’ penalties by himself. Add in his 3.5% blown block rate on running plays, and Kansas City has some serious buyer’s remorse.

Jaguars Ross Matiscik is ‘Really Excited’ for 2024 Pro Bowl Games (Jaguars.com)

Matiscik, the Jaguars’ fourth-year long snapper, will be one of three Jaguars players participating in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla., Thursday through Sunday. It is the first Pro Bowl honor for Matiscik, who has emerged in recent seasons – particularly this past season – as the NFL’s best player at his position.

Super Bowl 2024: 58 things to remember about 2023 season, including Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, record ratings (CBS Sports)

34. Jaguars collapse: Jacksonville lost five of its final six games after an 8-3 start, just the sixth team since 2000 to miss the playoffs after an 8-3 start. Trevor Lawrence had 10 turnovers in the final four games as the Jaguars blew a two-game lead in the AFC South and had an opportunity to hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 13. Despite the collapse, the Jaguars finished with winning records in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004-2005.

Commanders set to hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new head coach (NFL.com)

Ravens promote inside LBs coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC (NFL.com)

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator (NFL.com)

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday’s competitions (NFL.com)

2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice (NFL.com)

Christian McCaffrey Trade Unleashed San Francisco 49ers’ Full Potential (The 33rd Team)

With Mike Macdonald, Seahawks (and GM) pivot from Pete Carroll and their history (The Athletic)

Bears’ offseason: Trade Justin Fields or No. 1 NFL draft pick? (ESPN)

2024 NFL Draft: Top 10 mock has Jayden Daniels going to Patriots and 3 other QBs make big board of 40 prospects, including J.J. McCarthy (Yahoo Sports)