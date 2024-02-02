Tweets of the week: Jaguars Pro Bowl highlights and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Travis Etienne, Fred Taylor, Doug Pederson, and DaVon Hamilton celebrated birthdays:

Join us in sending birthday wishes to Coach Pederson! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/NsDoEzDY72 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 31, 2024

The Jaguars made a case for Fred Taylor to be instated in the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Travis Etienne’s reaction:

Leon Searcy hosted a championship watch party with some familiar faces:

NFL GREATS join me at my NFC/AFC Championship Watch Party: Sofa, Beasley and Coles pic.twitter.com/6gFKHw63az — Leon Searcy Jr (@LeonSearcyJr1) January 28, 2024

The Jaguars made a post to celebrate the start of Black History Month:

More than a month.⁰⁰Join us in celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth! pic.twitter.com/90qOCZj5Sr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 1, 2024

Fred Taylor, Jalen Ramsey, Josh Allen, and Evan Engram were spotted at the Pro Bowl games in Orlando:

Two former Jaguars greats chatting: Pro Football HOF finalist RB Fred Taylor and Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/KlSFWbVheU — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) February 2, 2024

Jaguars LB Josh Allen and TE Evan Engram and Titans RB Derrick Henry watching the returner competition. pic.twitter.com/JrFYQoshfw — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) February 2, 2024

Josh Allen and Evan Engram playing Dodgeball in Orlando:

Josh Allen came out firing in the Pro Bowl Games dodgeball competition.



He got Gibbs out but then he got out shortly after. pic.twitter.com/CDZkXEGa2l — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 2, 2024

How Evan Engram got out in the Pro Bowl Games Dodge Ball competition. pic.twitter.com/cO2IUaocJo — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 2, 2024

The AFC offense beat the NFC defense in Dodgeball:

The AFC offense defeats the NFC defense in Dodgeball!



: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/onMWOdBXYy — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

The AFC defense lost to the NFC offense during the second game of Dodgeball:

The NFC offense takes down the AFC defense in the 2nd game of Dodgeball! #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/jNpTQ2ARVA — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

Ross Matiscik participating in the Snap Shots competition:

Jaguars Long snapper Ross Matiscik at the Pro Bowl games competing in the Snap Shots competition. pic.twitter.com/FCDrWZSMa4 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 2, 2024

The Jaguars highlighted Travis Etienne and Foye Oluokun:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.