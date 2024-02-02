 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: Jaguars Pro Bowl highlights and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Travis Etienne, Fred Taylor, Doug Pederson, and DaVon Hamilton celebrated birthdays:

The Jaguars made a case for Fred Taylor to be instated in the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Travis Etienne’s reaction:

Leon Searcy hosted a championship watch party with some familiar faces:

The Jaguars made a post to celebrate the start of Black History Month:

Fred Taylor, Jalen Ramsey, Josh Allen, and Evan Engram were spotted at the Pro Bowl games in Orlando:

Josh Allen and Evan Engram playing Dodgeball in Orlando:

The AFC offense beat the NFC defense in Dodgeball:

The AFC defense lost to the NFC offense during the second game of Dodgeball:

Ross Matiscik participating in the Snap Shots competition:

The Jaguars highlighted Travis Etienne and Foye Oluokun:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...