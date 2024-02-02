News around the AFC South: Jaguars coordinator hired by division rival, Ryans named PFWA Coach of the Year, and more

Texans’ Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. Ryans is the franchise’s sixth head coach and during his first season, the team improved with six more wins than the previous season and the first AFC South title and playoff berth since 2019. This is his first PFWA Coach of the Year award for Ryans and the first for the franchise. Ryans is the seventh coach to win PFWA Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year (2022).

The team made roster moves this week. Fourteen-year veteran long snapper Jon Weeks was re-signed to the Texans. Weeks joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and has played in all 227 games as the starting long snapper.

The team is accepting 2024 season resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program. The Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship is a third-year program that promotes talented and diverse coaching candidates to gain experience. The Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program is a second-year program focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives by providing women opportunities in coaching and football operations.

With the start of February, we are getting closer to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The Colts have released a schedule of events, free access, and more information on the weekend. For additional details, click here.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Combine Experience: Gates Open 1:00pm – 7:00pm

1:00pm – 7:00pm Inside Look: Gates Open 1:00pm – 9:00pm

1:00pm – 9:00pm Drills Begin: 3:00pm ET

3:00pm ET Position Groups: Defensive Line and Linebackers

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Combine Experience: Gates Open 1:00pm – 7:00pm

1:00pm – 7:00pm Inside Look: Gates Open 1:00pm – 8:30pm

1:00pm – 8:30pm Drills Begin: 3:00pm ET

3:00pm ET Position Groups: Defensive Backs and Tight ends

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

Combine Experience: Gates Open 11:00am – 7:00pm

11:00am – 7:00pm Inside Look: Gates Open 11:00am – 8:00pm

11:00am – 8:00pm Drills Begin: 1:00pm ET

1:00pm ET Position Groups: Running Backs, Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Combine Experience: Gates Open 11:00am – 4:00pm

11:00am – 4:00pm Inside Look: Gates Open 11:00am – 6:30pm

11:00am – 6:30pm Drills Begin: 1:00pm ET

1:00pm ET Position Group: Offensive Line

Sources are reporting the Titans are hiring Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz for their offensive coordinator position. Holz has ties to the Titans’ new coach Brian Callahan that go back to 2007. Although Holz is the OC, Callhan will call plays. Holz was with the Jaguars for one season.