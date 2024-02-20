Jaguars News (2/20): 2024 franchise tag window opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday

Good morning!

Which free agent Falcons could follow Ryan Nielsen to the Jaguars? (Big Cat Country)

There’s no escaping the fact that money is going to be tight for Jacksonville moving forward. With Josh Allen likely tagged and hopefully tied up to a long-term deal, and Calvin Ridley and Trevor Lawrence also in line to cash in, Trent Baalke will be on the lookout for bargains this offseason. Step forward Kentavius Street, who after heading to Atlanta in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late October offered his new employers versatility and understated production on the defensive line.

National media confidence in Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence middling (Big Cat Country)

What these lists say about Lawrence is minimal in the grand scheme of things, but they are worth noting.

2024 NFL franchise tag window opens: What you need to know about the Jaguars, Josh Allen (Times-Union)

The franchise tag window is officially set to open as the NFL continues through its offseason schedule. Starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. teams will be permitted to place franchise or transition tags on players they want to prevent from leaving their team and hitting unrestricted free agency.

How Much Could Placing the Franchise Tag on Josh Allen Cost the Jaguars? (Jaguar Report)

Whether Allen is classified as a defensive end or linebacker remains to be seen. Linebacker makes the most sense since that is the primary position Allen has rushed from the last three seasons, though he does also play as a defensive end and could be considered an end in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme.

3 Jaguars Observations Before Franchise Tag Window Opens (Jaguar Report)

Few teams have used the franchise tag like the Jaguars in recent years. If/when the Jaguars tag Josh Allen, it will mark five years in a row the Jaguars have used the franchise tag after Yannick Ngakoue (2020), Cam Robinson (2021 & 2022), and Evan Engram (2023). Since 2013, only four teams have used the tag five times or more.

