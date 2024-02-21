Jaguars News (2/21): 3 players named as potential cap casualties

Good morning!

NFL salary cap cut candidates for all 32 teams: Nick Chubb, Joe Mixon among possibilities (The Athletic)

If the Jaguars need to make a big move to create space, they could release Williams to save $11 million against the cap. Williams, who turns 31 next month, faded down the stretch last season — like many Jaguars — and is entering the final year of his deal. Head coach Doug Pederson also fired defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and replaced him with Ryan Nielsen, so more change is likely. It’s not that Williams is a bad player, but the Jaguars need to make sure they do everything possible to re-sign edge rusher Josh Allen while also getting the books right in preparation for quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s extension. Williams’ contract is the easiest to unload. — Jeff Howe

Cut candidates for all 32 NFL teams: Jamal Adams, Mike Williams and more (PFF)

[Zay] Jones missed multiple stretches of the 2023 season, and Jacksonville is preparing to bring fellow wideout Calvin Ridley back on a much bigger veteran contract. The emergence of rookie Parker Washington could help fill the void here in 2024 and beyond.

2024 NFL Free Agency: 1 Potential Cap Casualty For Each Team (The 33rd Team)

Cam Robinson missed four games last year due to suspension and then another four games due to injury. The Jacksonville Jaguars have first-round pick Anton Harrison at right tackle, and Walker Little could handle the left side if the team moves on from Robinson.

2024 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top 50 players (ESPN+)

If the Jags can’t get a long-term contract done here, they could use the franchise tag on Allen to keep him in Jacksonville. And they really need to keep him in Jacksonville. Allen is a versatile, 6-foot-5 edge defender who posted 17.5 sacks in 2023, tied for second in the NFL. With the Jaguars, Allen is a prime fit at outside linebacker, with the ability to win one-on-one in pass rush situations. Ridley could easily stay in Jacksonville as a top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In 2023, Ridley had 1,016 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, with 17 receptions of 20 yards or more. He’s a sudden mover in the route tree and can be schemed open in Doug Pederson’s offense.

Worst NFL Coaching Hires of the 21st Century (Pt.2) (Too Deep Zone)

[Urban] Meyer combined the worst impulses and actions of all the campus patricians who entered the NFL before him, and managed to come up with one or two new ones (namely, kicking people), in the course of less than a calendar year. There will never be an NFL coach like him again.

What will it take for Jaguars to reach multi-year deal with Josh Allen? (Fox Sports)

Allen’s camp would be justified to push for $30 million per year, but he might end up in the range of the Chargers’ Joey Bosa and the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, who make $27 million and $28 million per year, respectively.

2024 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open (NFL.com)

