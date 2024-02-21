Jaguars history: A timeline of head coaches

Today in Jacksonville Jaguars history, Tom Coughlin was named the first head coach of the franchise. Throughout the seasons, we’ve seen nine coaches in the role of head coach. It’s the offseason, so let’s take a look at the nine head coaches in Jaguars history.

Tom Coughlin 1995 - 2002

Tom Coughlin started his NFL head coach career on February 21, 1994 when he was hired as the Jaguars’ first head coach. During Coughlin’s eight seasons with the franchise, the team had an overall regular season record of 68-60 (.531) and a 4-4 (.500) playoff record. Coughlin was fired by owner Wayne Weaver after two consecutive 6-10 seasons on December 30, 2002.

Jack Del Rio 2003 - 2011

Another first-time NFL head coach, Jack Del Rio was hired in January 2003. Del Rio’s nine seasons in Jacksonville resulted in a 68-71 (.489) regular season record and a 1-3 (.333) playoff record. With five games left in the season, Wayne Weaver fired Del Rio. Del Rio made NFL history as the first head coach to “survive into his ninth season without winning a division title.”

Mel Tucker 2011

Mel Tucker was named interim head coach in November 2011. He was previously the defensive coordinator. Tucker coached the team to two wins (.400) during his five game stretch.

Mike Mularkey 2012

Mike Mularkey was hired in January 2012. He was let go a year later after the Jaguars had their worst season to date. The team ended the season with a record of 2-14 (.125).

Gus Bradley 2013 - 2016

Gus Bradley was another first-ime NFL head coach. During Bradley’s four seasons with the Jaguars, the team had a record of 14-48 (.226). He was fired with two games left in the season.

Doug Marrone 2016 - 2020

Doug Marrone was named interim head coach following Gus Bradley’s firing. On January 9, 2017 Marrone was made the permanent head coach. During his time, the Jaguars had a regular season record of 23-43 (.348) and a playoff record of 2-1 (.667). Marrone was let go on January 4, 2021.

Urban Meyer 2021

Urban Meyer was hired on January 14, 2021. He was fired on December 16, 2021 after a 2-11 (.154) record.

Darrell Bevell 2021

Darrell Bevell was elevated from offensive coordinator to interim head coach following Urban Meyer’s firing. He coached the team to a 1-3 (.250) record.

Doug Pederson 2022 - present

The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their seventh full time head coach on February 3, 2022. During his two seasons in Jacksonville, the team has an overall regular season record of 18-16 (.529) and a playoff record of 1-1 (.500).

