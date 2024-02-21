2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Keon Coleman, WR, FSU

The 2024 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded with talent at the receiver position. Names like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers have all but guaranteed spots in the top-10 while Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr. and Troy Franklin have all been consistently mocked in the first-round.
One name that seems to come with the widest array of opinions is Florida State standout, Keon Coleman.
Coleman began his career at Michigan State where he lead the Spartans in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2022. This was all while splitting targets with Jayden Reed, who was just selected in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Upon transferring to the Seminoles, Coleman burst onto the scene with a huge debut against LSU where he caught nine balls for 122 yards and pulled in three touchdowns in an utterly dominant performance.
Keon Coleman's third TD of the night pic.twitter.com/9c809EX1lM— ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2023
The hype train exploded for Coleman after that game, but he was never able to replicate that productivity with any sort of consistency for the rest of the 2023 season. This has led to some vastly different opinions on just where Coleman should land in the 2024 NFL Draft.
So let’s dive a little deeper into his game to form our own opinion on what Keon Coleman could bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars if he were the choice with the 17th overall pick.
Measurables
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 215
Career Statistics
Receptions: 115
Yards: 1,506
Touchdowns: 19
Punt returns: 25
Punt return yards: 300
Strengths
- Prototype size and length for X receiver
- Strong, plucky hands
- Elite leaping ability with incredible hangtime (former four-star basketball prospect)
- Turns 50/50 balls into 75/25 balls
- Has a good feel for when to change speed inside routes
- Illustrates late hands in deep ball situations
- Does a solid job of extending his hands to snag throws away from his frame
- Stop-start quickness flashes a ton
- Slippery open-field mover with great vision
- Had four punt returns of 30+ yards in 2023
WHAT A CATCH BY KEON COLEMAN— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2023
(via @FSUFootball) pic.twitter.com/t04hNdUexi
Weaknesses
- Let’s physicality at the catch point disrupt him far more often than it should
- Needs to expand his press release package
- Could stand to run his routes with more intent and focus
- More quick than he is fast
- Inconsistent when it comes to snapping off his routes
- Can lose catch focus when working the sideline
Projection and Fit
Keon Coleman is exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars’ receiver room is missing. He has the size, physicality and red zone playmaking ability that was totally absent from the Jacksonville passing attack in 2023.
While he could clean up some wasted movement in his route running, Coleman shows plenty of foot speed and savviness on his breaks to lead me to believe he will only get better in that regard. He’ll never be an elite separator downfield, but he has proven he can make up for that with legitimately elite leaping ability when the ball is in the air. His stop-start quickness and understanding of when to change speeds once the ball is in the air are also great attributes to have when you don’t have that next-level top-end speed.
I get the Keon Coleman advanced stats look wonky, but damnit if the traits aren't just right there. Look at this burst & stop/start for a big WR. pic.twitter.com/i5mjWXHCZW— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) February 20, 2024
Conclusion
Keon Coleman feels like a classic example of overthinking when it comes to the draft process because the tape and traits will tell you that he should very much be in play for Jacksonville with the 17th overall pick.
Grade: 8.3 (potential impact player)
Loading comments...