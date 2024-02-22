Jaguars News (2/22): 3 players make Prisco’s top 100 free agents list

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Keon Coleman, WR, FSU (Big Cat Country)

While he could clean up some wasted movement in his route running, Coleman shows plenty of foot speed and savviness on his breaks to lead me to believe he will only get better in that regard. He’ll never be an elite separator downfield, but he has proven he can make up for that with legitimately elite leaping ability when the ball is in the air. His stop-start quickness and understanding of when to change speeds once the ball is in the air are also great attributes to have when you don’t have that next-level top-end speed.

Jaguars history: A timeline of head coaches (Big Cat Country)

Today in Jacksonville Jaguars history, Tom Coughlin was named the first head coach of the franchise. Throughout the seasons, we’ve seen nine coaches in the role of head coach. It’s the offseason, so let’s take a look at the nine head coaches in Jaguars history.

Jaguars Poll OTW: When should the Jaguars resign Trevor Lawrence? (Big Cat Country)

On the one hand, the market price tag for quarterbacks increases every year, and the Jags might want to lock in Lawrence for the long haul. On the other, Lawrence struggled at times this past season, arguably raising more doubts than he answered.

Prico’s top 100 NFL free agents of 2024 (CBS Sports)

#3 Josh Allen: He had his career-best season with 17.5 sacks at the right time. He showed that he can be a dominant edge rusher. The Jaguars will likely tag him if they don’t get a deal done. #17 Calvin Ridley: He had moments where he flashed big-time ability with the Jaguars, but at other times he seemed lost. He had trouble running the right routes. He admitted it was tough learning the offense, which is why he hinted he wants to go back to Jacksonville. #98 Ezra Cleveland: The Jaguars traded to get him from Minnesota and he became a starter at left guard. The staff is said to love him, which means they will likely do what they can to bring him back.

Agent’s Take: Dak Prescott, Jordan Love and other NFL quarterbacks who can sign a lucrative deal in 2024 (CBS Sports)

Customarily, first-round quarterbacks who have gotten extremely early extensions become one of the league’s three highest-paid players upon signing. That’s been the case in seven of the nine times there have been quarterback extensions three years into rookie contracts. Doing the same with Lawrence would put a deal between Jackson’s $52 million and Herbert’s $52.5 million per year.

Will Jaguars reach a new deal with QB Trevor Lawrence this offseason? (FOX Sports)

The former No. 1 overall pick is eligible for an extension after completing three NFL seasons. From the team’s perspective, a market-setting deal could be crippling long-term if Lawrence can’t shake the inconsistency and turnover issues that have plagued a significant chunk of his professional career. And from Lawrence’s perspective, maybe he would consider passing on the security of a deal this offseason (assuming Jacksonville makes an offer) to bet on himself, with the goal of playing his way into the record contract that felt inevitable coming out of the 2022 season.

The 2024 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index (The Ringer)

The Jags and Lawrence have been together for three years, which means in the eyes of God and the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Lawrence is eligible for marriage (a.k.a. a giant contract extension). Sure, there have been some more hiccups in this relationship than anticipated. Everyone agreed the Urban Meyer year was toxic and gave Lawrence a mulligan. He delivered by making the playoffs and pulling off an epic comeback against the Chargers in Year 2. And after a middling third season, I cannot get out of my head that someone called Lawrence “Gen Z Sam Bradford.” But let’s be real here—the Jags are going to marry Lawrence, either this offseason or next.

O-Zone: Stunner (Jaguars.com)

Second verse, same as the first. Ridley as an unrestricted free agent indeed would figure into the NFL’s compensatory draft selection formula, which is based on free-agency gains and losses in a given offseason. For a team to gain a compensatory selection in the following offseason’s NFL Draft, that team must lose more than it gains in unrestricted free agency. So, while the Jaguars might gain a draft selection next offseason if Ridley signs elsewhere, that probably only happens if they do little-to-nothing in the same free-agency period. I expect the Jaguars to be active enough in free agency in 2024 that they won’t likely have a compensatory selection in 2025.

Jaguars Mailbag: Tackling the Calvin Ridley Question (Jaguar Report)

Q: If the Jaguars do not sign Ridley before free agency, what are the odds he resigns with the Jaguars? A: High. I do not think Ridley wants to start over elsewhere, and the Jaguars can use this time to work out a deal with him but still wait until free agency starts to have him sign it. It isn’t tampering because he is currently on their team.

2024 NFL Draft: Which Positions Seem Like Unlikely Targets For the Jaguars at No. 17? (Jaguar Report)

None of the Jaguars moves over the last several offseasons should make anyone think the Jaguars would be willing to invest a first-round pick in an edge rusher — at least not with Josh Allen and Travon Walker on the roster. Maybe that changes and the Jaguars take one in the first-round as an act of leverage and insurance for Allen, like they did with K’Lavon Chanson and Yannick Ngakoue in 2020. But the odds say otherwise.

Beloved Jacksonville D-Line drummer, co-founder dies after recent heart problems (News 4 Jax)

Michael Patterson had 20 years of leadership as the co-director of the D-Line. He also served as a drummer at First Baptist Church. The 44-year-old was remembered Wednesday with a “Walk of Honor” through the halls of the intensive care unit at Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside. The walk recognizes people who donate their organs.

NFL Network, NFL+, NFL digital media to air comprehensive on-location 2024 NFL Scouting Combine coverage (NFL.com)

Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: ‘I want to stay’ in Chicago (NFL.com)

Next Gen Stats: How defensive pressure defined the 2023 NFL season (NFL.com)

2024 NFL Draft consensus Big Board: Who’s rising, falling ahead of the combine? (The Athletic)

NFL combine primer: J.J. McCarthy, Keon Coleman and other names to watch in Indianapolis (Yahoo Sports)

2024 NFL QB Carousel: Where Will Top Names End Up? (The 33rd Team)

Rams release Brian Allen (Turf Show Times)