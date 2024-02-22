Jaguars announce 10 additions to Doug Pederson’s coaching staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced 10 additions to Doug Pederson’s coaching staff for the 2024 season.

We have finalized new additions to the coaching staff for the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/tbDVLORblF — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 22, 2024

Ryan Nielsen was officially hired as defensive coordinator on January 22, two weeks after his predecessor Mike Caldwell was relieved from the team. We noted previous reports on Jerry Mack, Matt House, Kris Richard, Cory Robinson, and Jeremy Garrett in our 2024 coaching search tracker. Those names, plus Mike Gray, Mario Jeberaeel, Greg Austin, and Jamel Mutunga, were finalized as new Jaguars coaches on Thursday.

As John Shipley of Jaguar Report pointed out, Austin was promoted from offensive quality control coach to assistant offensive line coach, and Patrick Reilly was promoted from defensive quality control coach to assistant inside linebackers coach.

As Demetrius Harvey of the Times-Union tweeted, Gray and cornerback Darious Williams played for one season together at Creekside High School. Gray was a two-time All-County safety there.

The new coaches’ titles and bios can be found on the team’s website here.

Since many of the additions were already rumored, the biggest news from this announcement is arguably the lack of a passing game coordinator. Pederson hired Jim Bob Cooter for the position in 2022, but after one season, the Indianapolis Colts hired him as its offensive coordinator. Pederson then hired Nick Holz in 2023, whom the Tennessee Titans made its offensive coordinator last month.

Jacksonville is set to enter 2024 with Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor, and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy as the main architects of its passing offense.

