Tweets of the week: The Simpsons, Jaguars’ 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The Jaguars paid tribute to D-Line co-founder and co-director Michael Patterson:

The Jaguars mourn the loss of Michael Patterson, co-founder of the Jaguars Drumline.



We will always remember Mike’s impact on our gameday experience and his 20 years of leadership as co-director of the D-Line. pic.twitter.com/mRo97lOzAd — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 21, 2024

Christian Kirk made an appearance at The Hype Section:

Great day to be inside at @TheHypeSection. #Jaguars WR @ckirk is here making sure these Jags’ fans walk out with some solid snaps and signatures. @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/3wFUgBhP4J — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) February 17, 2024

The Simpsons NFL posted this clip to describe the Jaguars’ 2023 season:

Foye Oluokun stopped by the Jaguars’ 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge:

Jaguars Linebacker, @foyelicious, took time to visit athletes at our 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge. We caught up with Class of 2027 QB, @WillJacksonQB3. He already has Power 5 offers and a ton of planned summer visits. pic.twitter.com/aEYf3d4EHG — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) February 19, 2024

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner weighed in on the Jaguars’ free agency wide receiver situation:

I’m going to sign Calvin. If that don’t work, I’m signing Mike. I can’t go wrong with either one of them. I feel like Tee won’t be available for me to sign him. -LeSauce https://t.co/YgXw8J8cmO — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 21, 2024

Andre Cisco shared this thought:

This generation really thinks impact begins and ends on/thru social media. It really starts in private and in your inner circles. The viral age confusing alotta us — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) February 21, 2024

Travis Etienne and Daniel Thomas shared their sentiments on Cisco’s statement:

Food for thought ‍♂️ https://t.co/rn93hEMcO4 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) February 21, 2024

The NFL shared this throwback of The Mayor critiquing his combine performance:

"My preparation was not ideal." @CalaisCampbell critiquing his own Combine performance last year was hilarious



Players Only at #NFLCombine, Saturday March 2

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rp2aawyM6N — NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2024

Aumari and Dawuane Smoot spoke on founding The Elsie Academy:

“Education means opportunity.”



When Aumari and Dawuane Smoot couldn’t find a local preschool that fit their children’s needs, they decided to found @TheElsieAcademy. pic.twitter.com/JuGazFJYyI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 16, 2024

Fred Taylor was affected by AT&T’s outage:

I was stranded at 3am in the middle of Kansas City. I couldn’t call for an Uber or a Taxi because my cellular service provider @ATT decided to take a break today. Aye, #att get it together or I’m taking my talents to the “can you hear me now ” people. — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) February 22, 2024

Foye was concerned about the outage:

Damn... yalls iphones not working? — Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) February 22, 2024

I just thought yall was having problems. I was concerned https://t.co/zXpxY9i3Ko — Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) February 22, 2024

The Jaguars highlighted Anton Harrison’s rookie season:

The best is yet to come #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/pIFWOcSlF1 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 21, 2024

