Tweets of the week: The Simpsons, Jaguars’ 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
The Jaguars paid tribute to D-Line co-founder and co-director Michael Patterson:
The Jaguars mourn the loss of Michael Patterson, co-founder of the Jaguars Drumline.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 21, 2024
We will always remember Mike’s impact on our gameday experience and his 20 years of leadership as co-director of the D-Line. pic.twitter.com/mRo97lOzAd
Christian Kirk made an appearance at The Hype Section:
Great day to be inside at @TheHypeSection. #Jaguars WR @ckirk is here making sure these Jags’ fans walk out with some solid snaps and signatures. @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/3wFUgBhP4J— Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) February 17, 2024
The Simpsons NFL posted this clip to describe the Jaguars’ 2023 season:
Jacksonville Jaguars pic.twitter.com/yGrY4Wb1oU— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) February 16, 2024
Foye Oluokun stopped by the Jaguars’ 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge:
Jaguars Linebacker, @foyelicious, took time to visit athletes at our 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge. We caught up with Class of 2027 QB, @WillJacksonQB3. He already has Power 5 offers and a ton of planned summer visits. pic.twitter.com/aEYf3d4EHG— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) February 19, 2024
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner weighed in on the Jaguars’ free agency wide receiver situation:
I’m going to sign Calvin. If that don’t work, I’m signing Mike. I can’t go wrong with either one of them. I feel like Tee won’t be available for me to sign him. -LeSauce https://t.co/YgXw8J8cmO— SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 21, 2024
Andre Cisco shared this thought:
This generation really thinks impact begins and ends on/thru social media. It really starts in private and in your inner circles. The viral age confusing alotta us— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) February 21, 2024
Travis Etienne and Daniel Thomas shared their sentiments on Cisco’s statement:
Food for thought ♂️ https://t.co/rn93hEMcO4— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) February 21, 2024
February 21, 2024
The NFL shared this throwback of The Mayor critiquing his combine performance:
"My preparation was not ideal." @CalaisCampbell critiquing his own Combine performance last year was hilarious— NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2024
Players Only at #NFLCombine, Saturday March 2
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rp2aawyM6N
Aumari and Dawuane Smoot spoke on founding The Elsie Academy:
“Education means opportunity.”— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 16, 2024
When Aumari and Dawuane Smoot couldn’t find a local preschool that fit their children’s needs, they decided to found @TheElsieAcademy. pic.twitter.com/JuGazFJYyI
Fred Taylor was affected by AT&T’s outage:
I was stranded at 3am in the middle of Kansas City. I couldn’t call for an Uber or a Taxi because my cellular service provider @ATT decided to take a break today. Aye, #att get it together or I’m taking my talents to the “can you hear me now ” people.— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) February 22, 2024
Foye was concerned about the outage:
Damn... yalls iphones not working?— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) February 22, 2024
I just thought yall was having problems. I was concerned https://t.co/zXpxY9i3Ko— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) February 22, 2024
The Jaguars highlighted Anton Harrison’s rookie season:
The best is yet to come #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/pIFWOcSlF1— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 21, 2024
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...