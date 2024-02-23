 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: The Simpsons, Jaguars’ 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The Jaguars paid tribute to D-Line co-founder and co-director Michael Patterson:

Christian Kirk made an appearance at The Hype Section:

The Simpsons NFL posted this clip to describe the Jaguars’ 2023 season:

Foye Oluokun stopped by the Jaguars’ 2024 High School QB Skills Challenge:

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner weighed in on the Jaguars’ free agency wide receiver situation:

Andre Cisco shared this thought:

Travis Etienne and Daniel Thomas shared their sentiments on Cisco’s statement:

The NFL shared this throwback of The Mayor critiquing his combine performance:

Aumari and Dawuane Smoot spoke on founding The Elsie Academy:

Fred Taylor was affected by AT&T’s outage:

Foye was concerned about the outage:

The Jaguars highlighted Anton Harrison’s rookie season:

