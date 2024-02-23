Jaguars News (2/23): Analyzing the coaching staff additions

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars announce 10 additions to Doug Pederson’s coaching staff (Big Cat Country)

Ryan Nielsen was officially hired as defensive coordinator on January 22, two weeks after his predecessor Mike Caldwell was relieved from the team. We noted previous reports on Jerry Mack, Matt House, Kris Richard, Cory Robinson, and Jeremy Garrett in our 2024 coaching search tracker. Those names, plus Mike Gray, Mario Jeberaeel, Greg Austin, and Jamel Mutunga, were finalized as new Jaguars coaches on Thursday.

2023 NFL Draft re-examined: Jaguars a bottom five draft class? (Big Cat Country)

With the 2023 season now complete, NFL Draft Analyst for The Locked on Podcast Network, Mike Renner took time to circle back to the 2023 NFL Draft to grade which teams got the least out of their top 100 picks. Unfortunately, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the list. When your team and the Carolina Panthers are together on the thumbnail for the video, you sorta know there’s bad news on the way.

3 Observations on Jaguars’ Finalized 2024 Staff (Jaguar Report)

Per sources familiar with the situation, at least two former NFL offensive coordinators expressed interest in joining the Jaguars’ staff, but nothing came together. It seems as if the Jaguars, or at least head coach Doug Pederson and specifically offensive coordinator Press Taylor, do not believe they need the help. If they wanted to add coaches to the brain trust, they would have. They had the chance to do so.

2024 NFL Draft: Which WRs Does Daniel Jeremiah Think Are Fits for the Jaguars? (Jaguar Report)

“You’ve got a couple of them. You look at Adonai Mitchell from Texas would be one that I think would factor in there. He is going to — by the way, buckle up for his combine. He’ll put on a show. He is going to fly and he is going to jump out of the gym. Both the Texas kids are going to do really well. Anyway, he would be one that could fit that role,” Jeremiah said.

O-Zone: Good reading (Jaguars.com)

I expect the Jaguars’ offensive line to look much different in 2024 than it did in 2023. I expect some of this change will involve moving linemen to different positions and I expect it also to involve new starters.

Ranking Every NFL Offensive Play-Caller Entering 2024 Offseason (The 33rd Team)

When Doug Pederson led the offense in 2022, the Jaguars looked good. They got off to a slow start, as was expected coming off the Urban Meyer era, but they rounded into form during the last two months. Their short-to-intermediate passing game was as good as anyone’s. With Press Taylor calling the offense in 2023, the unit looked disjointed. In fairness to Taylor, the offensive line took a step back, which affected the pass protection and the team’s ability to run the ball. Taylor never found any answers to work around that, though.

Nehemiah Pritchett Draft Networking Interview: ‘My Skill Set Is Going To Translate In A Big Way’ (The Draft Network)

JM: I believe you met with every team at the Senior Bowl. Did any of those team meetings particularly stand out? Did you feel some teams showed more interest in you than others? Nehemiah Pritchett: I felt that way with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They definitely stood out to me. There were a few other teams, but it’s tough to remember since I pretty much met with every team. Jacksonville definitely stood out for sure.

2024 NFL offseason: Bold moves, trades in free agency, draft for all 32 teams (ESPN+)

Taylor has been working for Doug Pederson since their days with the Eagles, and Pederson publicly gave Taylor his support after the season ended with the Jaguars missing the playoffs after starting 8-3. It’s unlikely Pederson would cut Taylor off at the knees by taking the playcalling away from him. But perhaps he should. The Jaguars ranked 14th in pass offense DVOA last season after ranking eighth with Pederson calling the plays in 2022. A team with Trevor Lawrence really should not be around the league average when it comes to passing the ball. The run offense DVOA also declined, going from 22nd to 26th. Pederson was hired in part because of his abilities as a playcaller — and he needs to be using those abilities.

Ranking Every NFL Team’s Offensive Building Blocks Ahead of 2024 Offseason (Bleacher Report)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: This is a tricky one. Obviously Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are extremely talented young players, which is enough to be considered a strong building block. But Ezra Cleveland barely qualifies by age (he turns 26 this spring) and is set to hit free agency following a midseason trade from Minnesota, and fellow qualifying offensive linemen Anton Harrison (22), Walker Little (24) and Luke Fortner (25) have given us little reason to believe.

Contract Breakdown Projections for 6 QB Extension Candidates (Spotrac)

Lawrence hasn’t lived up to the full billing of his #1 overall draft pick status, but it appears he’s done enough to at least get the conversation started regarding a long-term extension in Jacksonville. Mathematically he’s a $48M player in our system, but we’ve upped our projection to an even $50M per year in terms of new money. Lawrence’s rookie contract currently carries around $27.5M remaining (4th year salary + expected 5th year option for 2025), making the total value of this contract 8 years, $327,500,000. Of that, $105M is fully guaranteed at signing, with another $70M set to lock in by March of 2026. There’s a lot of “fluff” built into the backend of this contract, affording the Jaguars a chance to gain significant value if Lawrence progresses into elite status over the next few seasons. And if not, it’ll be 4 years, $175M and then on to the next.

Free-agent punter Matt Araiza signing with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (NFL.com)

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year deal (NFL.com)

Rams’ Sean McVay, Bills’ Sean McDermott newest NFL Competition Committee members (NFL.com)

2024 NFL Draft: Eric Smith, Loobert Denelus, Davius Richard among early standouts at HBCU Legacy Bowl (NFL.com)

Eli Manning’s popular ‘Chad Powers’ skit to be made into Hulu comedy series starring Glen Powell (The Athletic)

Ravens prefer to extend Justin Madubuike, but the franchise tag might be their best bet (The Athletic)

J.J. McCarthy’s draft ceiling: What film shows about Michigan QB’s NFL potential (The Athletic)

Here’s what makes Caleb Williams a special NFL Draft prospect, and why he compares to a legendary QB (Yahoo Sports)

NFL Draft 2024 top-50 player rankings before Scouting Combine (SB Nation)

Raiders have ‘Michael Jordan’ rules for Patrick Mahomes (Arrowhead Pride)