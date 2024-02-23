News around the AFC South: Titans hire special teams coordinator, Tank Dell update, and more

Who should stay and who should go?

Steven Nelson provided a baseline of performance that will be difficult to replace. However, if you re-sign all of your guys then you are essentially the same team you were the season before. You have to cut corners and take chances somewhere. Corner might very well be that spot. You can also take a chance of drafting one early in the draft and hoping he can get up to speed immediately.

Speedy wideout putting in the work.

Unfortunately, his electrifying rookie season was cut short due to injury. During a week 13 game against the Denver Broncos, Dell broke his fibula, ending his rookie season then and there. The day after, Dell went under the knife to have the broken leg repaired. His narrative shifted from Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate to Injured Reserve in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, as the off-season progresses, so does Dell’s rehab. In fact he was spotted catching passes just the other day

How many reps of 225 pounds can YOU do?

For Houston, the first rounds of the draft will focus on filling holes left in free agency. Whether it’s cornerback, wide receiver, tight end, or defensive line, Houston has to evaluate their options across the board to continue their hot streak on solid draft classes.

Is this the year the banner comes down? Will it ever?

AFC finalist? Really? That is what teams are hanging banners for these days? The internet had and still has a field day with this one. Anyone with the most basic photoshop ability has changed it to read the most ridiculous things if AFC finalist wasn’t ridiculous enough. The Colts can’t shake the memory of that insane two man fake punt against the Patriots, but at least they aren’t hanging a banner to commemorate it. Yes, it it an achievement to make the AFC Championship. That is true. What is also true is that a team with any shame wouldn’t hang a banner.

In terms of his monetary value, there probably wasn’t a better value running back in 2023 than Zack Moss. In 8 starts and 14 games played in 2023, Moss had 210 touches for 986 yards and 7 touchdowns. When Jonathan Taylor did not play, he averaged 18 touches for 76 yards and 0.33 touchdowns. For reference, in games where Taylor played without restriction, he averaged 21 touches for 99 yards and 1 touchdown per game. So while Moss’s yards numbers are 23% less and his touchdown number is also significantly less, it’s worth noting that at 1.2M (his cap hit), he’s being paid 77% less than Taylor for this season.

ESPN doesn’t seem to believe in as much in the Colts as some of their AFC South rivals, and that’s surprising!

According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are neither contenders nor firmly in a rebuild, as in a recent ranking among all 32 NFL teams, they’re surprisingly listed in the ‘stuck in the middle, but a move or two away’ tier

Brian Callahan ends up poaching a coach from the Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Colt Anderson to be their special teams coordinator. Anderson was on the Cincinnati Bengals staff with Brian Callahan since 2020. Anderson was the assistant special teams coach during his time with the Bengals. This hire fills the last remaining coordinator spot in Tennessee.

The Titans have a ton of needs as the rebuild is officially underway.

The Tennessee Titans are officially in the rebuilding window. They should have entered that mode last year but tried to hold the old group together for one more run. It did not work out and resulted in Mike Vrabel being fired. That is going to be for the best for this organization going forward because you know have a building where everyone is on the same page.

The Ryan Tannehill/Derrick Henry era of the Titans is officially over.