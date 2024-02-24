Around SB Nation: Bengals installing FieldTurf at Paycor Stadium, free agency, and more

AFC EAST:

DeMarcus Covington planning on calling defensive plays for Patriots

The role was previously held by Steve Belichick.

Report: Jets unlikely to use franchise tag on their top free agent

Barry Jackson: Miami Dolphins LT Terron Armstead not expected to retire this offseason

Terron Armstead’s 2024 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 16th.

Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee

McDermott joins Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay as the newest members of the league’s competition panel

AFC WEST:

Rumor: Vikings announcer Paul Allen says Broncos HC Sean Payton is ‘quite enamored’ with J.J. McCarthy.

The voice of the Vikings, Paul Allen, has reportedly heard from a “pretty reliable individual that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is quite enamored with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Are salary reductions for Mike Williams, Joey Bosa in everyone’s best interest

The cap culling by the Chargers has begun. Could creative solutions keep Joey Bosa and Mike Williams on the team another season?

Raiders hire Tom Telesco: You happy with it?

Let us know how you feel?

Chiefs signing punter Matt Araiza

After the civil suit against him was withdrawn, Araiza finds a home in Kansas City. Tommy Townsend’s time with the Chiefs has likely come to an end.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens are the betting favorite to land RB Derrick Henry in free agency

Is Justin Fields really an option for the Steelers?

Bengals installing FieldTurf at Paycor Stadium for 2024 season

The field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 season.

5 Browns free agents the team should re-sign before the free agency period begins

There are some really good players on their free-agent list

NFC EAST:

Giants might use transition tag on Xavier McKinney, per report

McKinney looking for big payday this offseason

Looking at the creativity that Kellen Moore can bring to the Eagles

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could command around $60M per year in contract extension conversations

It feels likely that Dak Prescott will ultimately sign the biggest contract in NFL history when it is all said and done.

Washington’s coaching staff appears to be a case of talent seeking its own level

Can Dan Quinn keep them in balance?

NFC WEST:

49ers CB Charvarius Ward undergoes successful surgery on an undisclosed injury

Ward posted a picture on his Instagram from a well-known Orthopedic clinic in Philadelphia

2024 NFL salary cap to be in $250 million range per report

The 2024 NFL salary cap may be about $5-6 million more than expected.

Seahawks restructure Geno Smith’s contract

The Seahawks have opened up some cap space ahead of free agency.

Sean McVay offers insight on Stetson Bennett’s future with Rams

It continues to be clear the Rams need to address their backup quarterback position.

NFC NORTH:

Don’t expect the Packers to use the Franchise Tag in 2024 (as usual)

Darnell Savage might be the likeliest candidate to get a tag, but it would still be nearly unthinkable for the Packers to give him a deal of that amount.

Detroit Lions announce several coaching changes for 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced three new hirings, and it appears six coaches will not return in 2024.

2024 NFL Draft: NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on the Bears’ decision at one

Daniel Jeremiah held his annual conference call about the NFL Combine, and as usual, he shared some interesting insights on several prospects.

Vikings get to keep seventh-round pick from Joshua Dobbs trade

A bit of a win for the purple

NFC SOUTH:

2024 Saints Free Agents List

It’s decision time for New Orleans as these 24 players become free agents in 2024.

The Falcons seem likely to land a 2024 3rd-round pick from Jaguars in Calvin Ridley trade

Atlanta won’t get the 2nd rounder unless the Jaguars surprise.

The Carolina Panthers have added more assistants

You thought the coaching staff was complete? No no no. The Panthers had more coaches to add.

Mike Evans ‘trending’ towards becoming a free agent

Tampa Bay and the veteran receiver seem to be at odds over a new deal.

