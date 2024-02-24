Around SB Nation: Bengals installing FieldTurf at Paycor Stadium, free agency, and more

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
DeMarcus Covington planning on calling defensive plays for Patriots
The role was previously held by Steve Belichick.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Jets unlikely to use franchise tag on their top free agent
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Barry Jackson: Miami Dolphins LT Terron Armstead not expected to retire this offseason
Terron Armstead’s 2024 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 16th.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott named to NFL Competition Committee
McDermott joins Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay as the newest members of the league’s competition panel
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Rumor: Vikings announcer Paul Allen says Broncos HC Sean Payton is ‘quite enamored’ with J.J. McCarthy.
The voice of the Vikings, Paul Allen, has reportedly heard from a “pretty reliable individual that Broncos head coach Sean Payton is quite enamored with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Are salary reductions for Mike Williams, Joey Bosa in everyone’s best interest
The cap culling by the Chargers has begun. Could creative solutions keep Joey Bosa and Mike Williams on the team another season?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders hire Tom Telesco: You happy with it?
Let us know how you feel?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs signing punter Matt Araiza
After the civil suit against him was withdrawn, Araiza finds a home in Kansas City. Tommy Townsend’s time with the Chiefs has likely come to an end.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens are the betting favorite to land RB Derrick Henry in free agency
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Is Justin Fields really an option for the Steelers?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals installing FieldTurf at Paycor Stadium for 2024 season
The field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 season.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
5 Browns free agents the team should re-sign before the free agency period begins
There are some really good players on their free-agent list
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants might use transition tag on Xavier McKinney, per report
McKinney looking for big payday this offseason
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Looking at the creativity that Kellen Moore can bring to the Eagles
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could command around $60M per year in contract extension conversations
It feels likely that Dak Prescott will ultimately sign the biggest contract in NFL history when it is all said and done.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington’s coaching staff appears to be a case of talent seeking its own level
Can Dan Quinn keep them in balance?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers CB Charvarius Ward undergoes successful surgery on an undisclosed injury
Ward posted a picture on his Instagram from a well-known Orthopedic clinic in Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
2024 NFL salary cap to be in $250 million range per report
The 2024 NFL salary cap may be about $5-6 million more than expected.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks restructure Geno Smith’s contract
The Seahawks have opened up some cap space ahead of free agency.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Sean McVay offers insight on Stetson Bennett’s future with Rams
It continues to be clear the Rams need to address their backup quarterback position.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Don’t expect the Packers to use the Franchise Tag in 2024 (as usual)
Darnell Savage might be the likeliest candidate to get a tag, but it would still be nearly unthinkable for the Packers to give him a deal of that amount.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions announce several coaching changes for 2024 season
The Detroit Lions announced three new hirings, and it appears six coaches will not return in 2024.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2024 NFL Draft: NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on the Bears’ decision at one
Daniel Jeremiah held his annual conference call about the NFL Combine, and as usual, he shared some interesting insights on several prospects.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings get to keep seventh-round pick from Joshua Dobbs trade
A bit of a win for the purple
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
2024 Saints Free Agents List
It’s decision time for New Orleans as these 24 players become free agents in 2024.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons seem likely to land a 2024 3rd-round pick from Jaguars in Calvin Ridley trade
Atlanta won’t get the 2nd rounder unless the Jaguars surprise.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Carolina Panthers have added more assistants
You thought the coaching staff was complete? No no no. The Panthers had more coaches to add.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Mike Evans ‘trending’ towards becoming a free agent
Tampa Bay and the veteran receiver seem to be at odds over a new deal.
For news around the AFC South, click here.
Loading comments...