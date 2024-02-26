Jaguars News (2/26): 2024 NFL Combine begins this week

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hey, Johnny O. How likely do you believe the Jags can sign outside linebacker Josh Allen to a long-term deal so they can use the tag on wide receiver Calvin Ridley? Hey, Mikey J. Fifty-fifty. Ish.

Jaguars Continue to Get Connected to Vikings’ Danielle Hunter (Jaguar Report)

And then most recently, Paul Allen — the Vikings’ play-by-play voice and a radio personality for KFAN — has weighed in as well, stating he thinks Hunter will either be a Viking or a Jaguar.

The Reality the Jaguars Must Face When It Comes to Calvin Ridley (Jaguar Report)

The simple fact of the matter is that Ridley is likely going to be the top available free agent wide receiver for a number of teams this offseason. Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. will likely be franchise-tagged, leaving Ridley and Mike Evans as the top free agents at the position. And considering how different the two are, it only makes sense for some teams to be looking for a wideout with Ridley’s traits more than one with Evans’.

Should the Jaguars Re-Sign Calvin Ridley? (Jaguar Report)

In my opinion, he still gives Jacksonville the best chance to roster a top-shelf receiver. His season might not have been as fruitful as some had imagined, however, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving in a “down year” certainly gives promise to the future, especially when everyone around him had struggles of their own.

Larger than expected salary cap means more space for Jaguars (Jags Wire)

Earlier this month, most had the Jacksonville Jaguars estimated at about $11 million in salary cap space. But that was based off the projection that the 2024 cap would be set around $242 million. With the cap more than $13 million higher than most expected, the Jaguars are now estimated to have about $24.67 million.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine primer: What to know and 5 players Jaguars could take a look at (Times-Union)

The Combine will mark the first opportunity of the offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get a good look at a host of players, mingle with other teams and, in a completely non-tampering way, speak to agents about players that could become free agents in the coming weeks.

17 for No. 17: Which players will the Jacksonville Jaguars want to see at the NFL Combine? (Times-Union)

The Jaguars will pick near the middle of the first round at No. 17, but lucky for them, there are several quarterback needy teams who’ll push players down the board, giving multiple options for the team when they’re on the clock.

2024 Jaguars free agency: 5 potential offensive targets, including WR Mike Evans (Times-Union)

The Jaguars will need to upgrade their receiver corps on some front this offseason. If they opt for Ridley, it’s unlikely the team will acquire any high-priced wideout, but they’ll have options open if Ridley sees greener pastures elsewhere.

2024 Jaguars free agency: 5 potential defensive targets, including DL Calais Campbell (Times Union)

Campbell, 6-foot-8, 282 pounds, played in Atlanta last season where he crossed the 100 career sacks threshold and reportedly took a visit with the Jaguars last offseason.

Delores Barr Weaver makes ‘extraordinary’ $61 million gift to Jacksonville-area nonprofits (Times-Union)

Weaver’s latest largesse is part of about $209 million she has given to area organizations since she and husband Wayne Weaver arrived in Jacksonville in 1993 as the Jaguars’ first owners. The couple’s individual and joint gifts have benefited everything from the arts, schools and hospitals to the homeless, seniors and the zoo.

City council earmarks $10M to fund massive ‘Stadium of the Future’ makeover (News 4 Jax)

The first round of city funding for the nearly $2 billion price tag for the cost of renovating the EverBank Stadium was released Friday. That’s according to a court document filed by the Jacksonville City Council.

