Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (2/26)

The NFL Combine is here.

Teams across the league will finally be able to get their first up close and personal glances at some of the best prospects this draft class has to offer.

Who the Jacksonville Jaguars are likeliest to draft is still up in the air, but there are certainly some familiar faces analysts think the team will target during the next week of workouts.

Here are the latest mocks for the Jags before the completion of the Combine.

CBS Sports

Tom Fornelli with CBS Sports likes the Jags to take a corner in Round 1. The player? Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, a commonly linked player to the team since the season’s end. Unfortunately, DeJean will not participate at the combine while recovering from a leg injury. He will however work out for teams closer to the actual draft.

He’s just always there. If it’s a run to the perimeter, DeJean sets the edge to force it back inside or blows it up before the play gets that far. In the passing game, he looks more comfortable in zone than man, but he somehow ends up around the ball anyway. Like I said, he’s always there.

NFL.com

In Daniel Jeremiah’s 2.0 mock, he too thinks the Jags eye a corner. Instead of DeJean, he thinks the team rolls with Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell.

The Jaguars need to get better in the secondary. Mitchell provides a nice mix of consistency, elite speed, toughness and instincts.

Pro Football Network

Over at PFN, AJ Schulte thinks corner as well. Schulte likes Clemson’s Nate Wiggins at the 17th spot. Wiggins is a name that in recent weeks has started to appear more and more in Jags mocks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been pretty commonly linked to a wide receiver here, but cornerback has to be a high priority for them this offseason. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen will emphasize man coverage plenty, and Jacksonville doesn’t have the corner room to run that kind of scheme. Nate Wiggins is a perfect athlete to fit in Jacksonville’s new scheme, with the speed, fluidity, and competitiveness to emerge as a lockdown player on the perimeter.

USA Today

This mock includes two players, as USA Today grouped together two different mocks. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz sticks with the corner theme and has the Jags picking Alabama’s Terrion Arnold. Nate Davis goes a different route and has the team going with Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

These mocks have Jacksonville going in different directions but both are big needs. Arnold is one of the more well-rounded cornerbacks in the class and led the SEC in interceptions (five) and passes defensed (17) in 2023. In Davis’ mock draft, Fashanu’s fall ends at 17th overall and will be a welcome sight for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Middlehurst-Schwartz: “GM Trent Baalke dismissed the notion that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen would bring a big change with substantially more man coverage, thereby necessitating a retooling of the secondary. Still, with Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams entering the final years of their deal, it would be wise to reload the back end of the defense, especially with a well-rounded and ascendant cornerback like Arnold.” Davis: “Getting the All-America blocker here would be a bargain. It would also be an upgrade given the penal cost-to-reliability ratio the Jags have endured with incumbent LT Cam Robinson.”

Yahoo Sports

Curt Popejoy at Yahoo likes the idea of a defensive player in Round 1, but opts for the Jags landing FSU edge rusher Jared Verse. Verse, like Wiggins, has become more and more common on mocks as the weeks go on.

Another pick and another stud on the line of scrimmage gets to stay close to where he starred in college. I love what Jared Verse brings and even if the Jags don’t lose Josh Allen this is a great pick.

NFL Spin Zone

Jon O’Donnell at NFL Spin Zone gets us back to the corner agenda. O’Donnell also thinks Arnold at 17 helps fill a big need for the team.

Doug Pederson will spend the 2024-2025 season trying to prove that Trevor Lawrence is the franchise quarterback we’ve all been told he is since high school. But to do that, the Jags defense has to improve and Terrion Arnold falling into their lap at 17 is a perfect fit. The consensus All-American may be the top cornerback in the draft and is the most NFL ready from day one. Arnold is physically strong, quick, and smart; that combination could make him a top-5 corner in the next couple of years and a potential defensive rookie of the year candidate.

The Athletic

As a staff, The Athletic’s writers too are fans of Arnold at 17. While they see other bigger positional needs on the team, the chance to take the top player at the time should be too good to pass up.

Jacksonville has bigger needs in the trenches on offense and defense, but Arnold, Brugler’s No. 1 cornerback and No. 10 player, was too good to pass up. And the Jaguars could need a cornerback if Darious Williams is cut in a cap-savings move. Arnold was a playmaking machine at Alabama (SEC-best 17 passes defended and five INTs in 2023), which makes him a good replacement for Williams and a great long-term partner for Tyson Campbell. Remember: If the Jaguars want to reclaim the AFC South, they’ll have to figure out a way to stop Houston’s C.J. Stroud. Creating a formidable, young secondary is a great way to do that. — Jeff Howe

The 33rd Team

Marcus Mosher at the 33rd Team mocks a familiar corner, but it isn’t Arnold. Mosher thinks the team takes Wiggins from Clemson, with Arnold being taken 9th overall.

Watch Nate Wiggins (#2) at the top of the screen on this play. Can't teach that speed and effort pic.twitter.com/TZvFPaBmNJ — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) February 22, 2024

The Draft Network

Getting back to the defensive line, Ryan Fowler at the Draft Network thinks the team bolsters the front. Fowler likes Texas interior lineman Byron Murphy to the team at 17.

If you’re taking a defensive tackle this high, you envision the player thriving on all three downs. For Byron Murphy II, it’s exactly the type of player he is and the ideal fit for a Jacksonville defensive line that needs more pop. The former Longhorn not only clogs gaps in the run but can dominate isolated opportunities against centers and guards.

NBC Sports

Eric Froton shakes things up with his pick for the team. Froton goes offense in Round 1, mocking LSU receiver Brian Thomas to the Jags.