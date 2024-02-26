Reviewing the Jaguars’ 2023 free agency class

With free agency on the horizon, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be gearing up to makes some changes to their roster ahead of the NFL Draft. So it seems like the perfect time to see how last year’s free agency signings fared. We look back at the five new additions, and how they performed:

Chandler Brewer

As part of a concerted effort to add depth to the offensive line, Chandler Brewer was signed by the Jaguars on April 5th. A backup with the Los Angeles Rams, Brewer opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic, and earned a Super Bowl ring after his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI - despite spending the entire season on the practice squad. During his time in LA, Brewer played in 13 games, starting four of them.

After signing with the Jags on a one-year, $1.125m deal, Brewer’s career continued on a similar trajectory. He failed to make the 53 man roster and was re-signed to the practice squad, from which he was activated from the end of November through December. Listed as the backup to Ezra Cleveland at right guard, Brewer’s only competitive gametime came in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, where he saw the field on three special teams snaps.

Despite his modest output, the Jaguars re-signed Brewer to a futures contract in January, giving them first refusal for his services in 2024.

Grade: D

Michael Dogbe

After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, defensive end Michael Dogbe joined the Jaguars on March 22nd, signing a one-year, $1.08m deal. Lasting just five months with the team, he was cut at the end of training camp.

Dogbe was a part of the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings’ rosters later that year, playing in one game and making one tackle for the Jaguars’ AFC South rivals. After earning a rotational role in Arizona, he couldn’t make the same impact elsewhere - and is currently a free agent.

Grade: E

Josh Wells

After three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive tackle Josh Wells re-signed with the Jaguars on April 4th - the team that gave him his first NFL opportunity back in 2014. After 56 games and 15 starts with the Bucs, it was hoped that Wells would contribute heavily as a backup in what would be his tenth season in the league. Sadly, an undisclosed injury saw the Jags place him on IR just after training camp - and the team negotiated an injury settlement with Wells that saw him leave Jacksonville just over a week later.

Wells did manage to latch on with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in November, but is once again a free agent after his contract expired this offseason. It’s difficult to determine how much impact Wells could have had in Jacksonville had he stayed healthy, but his experience suggested he might have held down a roster spot. His former jersey number - 77 - is now worn by starting right tackle Anton Harrison.

Grade: N/A

D’Ernest Johnson

The most successful new addition in free agency last year, D’Ernest Johnson joined the Jags after four years with the Cleveland Browns. The running back burst onto the scene in 2021, stepping in for the injured Nick Chubb and toting the rock for 534 yards at 5.3 yards per carry.

The Jags managed to bring Johnson over on a rather modest $1.232m, 12-month deal - not bad for an established ball carrier. Johnson was part of a backfield that included Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, and as such was never going to be a bell cow - nevertheless, he played in every game last season, failing to have a touch on offense just once (vs New Orleans Saints, Week 7).

Saying he’s the most successful free agent signing of 2023 is a low bar to surpass - and Johnson only put up 108 yards on the ground, at a disappointing 2.6 YPC. Oddly, he did have his best season as a receiver out of the backfield with 140 yards, but failed to hit paydirt on the ground or through the air. Fans appreciated his dedication on special teams, but as yet there has been no suggestion the team is looking to extend his stay in Jacksonville.

Grade: C

Henry Mondeaux

Possibly the most obscure name on this list, defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux never played a down for the Jaguars in 2023. Arriving on March 27th after spells with the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, Mondeaux was initially released as part of the preseason roster cuts, but eventually re-signed to the practice squad in late October.

A five-year veteran, Mondeaux had 37 career tackles, 2 sacks and 4 TFL’s before coming to Jacksonville. Those numbers stay the same one year later - and he evidently hasn’t done enough to impress, with the team declining to sign him to a futures contract. A special teams stalwart in the Steel City, Mondeaux and the Jags would have hoped he could earn a roster spot and contribute, but it never materialized.

Grade: F