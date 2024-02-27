Good morning!

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (2/26) (Big Cat Country)

Tom Fornelli with CBS Sports likes the Jags to take a corner in Round 1. The player? Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, a commonly linked player to the team since the season’s end. Unfortunately, DeJean will not participate at the combine while recovering from a leg injury. He will however work out for teams closer to the actual draft.

Reviewing the Jaguars’ 2023 free agency class (Big Cat Country)

With free agency on the horizon, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be gearing up to makes some changes to their roster ahead of the NFL Draft. So it seems like the perfect time to see how last year’s free agency signings fared. We look back at the five new additions, and how they performed:

Danielle Hunter rumors continue with Jacksonville Jaguars (Big Cat Country)

Another fan to the Hunter media flame came from the Vikings’ own play-by-play announcer. Minnesota’s Paul Allen even said Jacksonville makes a lot of sense for Hunter.

Jaguars defense will rely heavily on cornerbacks. Who could they watch at the NFL Combine? (Times-Union)

While most of the attention thus far has centered around Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen, it stands to reason, after hearing Nielsen’s comments, that perhaps the focus should move toward the team’s secondary sooner rather than later.

2024 NFL Combine: 17 Players For Jaguars to Watch at No. 17 (Jaguar Report)

The Jaguars said at numerous points last year how important the combine process was when it came to selection Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. And just a year previously, the Jaguars saw eventual No. 1 pick Travon Walker drop jaws during workouts.

