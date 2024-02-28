2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

It’s NFL Combine week, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner.

The festivities in Indy always seem to shake up the preconceived notions of where some names might fall in the draft, so it will be interesting to see who exceeds expectations and who falls short.

One name I expect to shine during his testing is cornerback Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo.

The 2023 second-team All-American has been flying up draft boards of late after an excellent showing in Mobile for the Senior Bowl last month. His physicality and play speed were on full display all week long and I expect those attributes to show up in a major way once the defensive backs hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024

Ahead of his performance this week, let’s get to know the prospect a little bit more with a full 2024 NFL Draft player profile as we work to decide if Quinyon Mitchell should be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ selection with their 17th overall pick.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 196

Career Statistics

INT: 6

Pass Deflections: 45

Pick Six’s: 2

Strengths

Prototype press man cover corner with ideal combination of length and speed

Best ball skills of any corner in the 2024 NFL Draft

Has a physical style of play but doesn’t get too handsy at the top of routes

Consistently plays through the hands of wide receivers

Smooth mover playing in phase

Willing tackler that flies downhill in support

Terrific closing speed when jumping routes

Disciplined eyes

Born and raised in Williston, FL just two hours southwest of Jacksonville

Excited to watch #Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell at the Senior Bowl. He has some of the best plant, drive and finish abilities of any corner in this class. One of my favorites on tape. pic.twitter.com/hXrzdUhemB — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 22, 2024

Weaknesses

Footwork can get a little choppy at times, especially in recovery situations

Leverage at the line of scrimmage is inconsistent. Played off a lot at Toledo so just needs to get more comfortable in press-man at the next level

Not overly fluid hips. Doesn’t flip them and turn with much torque

Downfield threats can stack him

Occasionally loses sight of receiver when his eyes are on the quarterback

Projection and Fit

The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 26th against the pass in 2023 and 27th in 2022. They’re in desperate need of some better play in the secondary and Quinyon Mitchell is not only great value at 17, but he is exactly what new defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen looks for in his cover corners.

The Jaguars have hired Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator. Nielsen brings a press-man heavy scheme to Jacksonville.



The Falcons under Nielsen aligned in press coverage against a league-high 53.7% of wide aligned routes in 2023 (Jaguars: 16.2%, 27th).#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WuVpTf5VJ8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2024

His size and skillset would give the Jags a starting caliber player behind Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams, both of whom are on expiring contracts in 2024.

Conclusion

Quinyon Mitchell has all the tools to be a CB1 in today’s NFL. He has the physicality, athleticism, length and coverage versatility to make an immediate difference in the Jacksonville secondary. The question for me is less about whether he should be in the mix with the Jags’ pick at 17, because that seems obvious, but the real question could become if he even has a shot to fall that far after what could be an impressive combine showing.

Grade: 8.1 (potential day-1 starter)

Big Cat Country NFL Draft Grading Scale

9.5 to 10 – Top-10 lock. Rare attributes both physically and mentally. Clearly the most talented player on the field in college. Game-changing/wrecking projection at the next level. Potential be top-10 at their position right away.

8.5 to 9.4 – Unquestioned first-round prospect. Elite physical and mental profile. Performed consistently at a high level, no matter the competition in college. Expectations to be an immediate impact player.

7.5 to 8.4 – Mixed opinions on first-round projection. Above average physical profile. Considered a great player at respective school but not a household name. Performs admirably against top competition. Potential to be an immediate starter at the next level. 1-2 round pick.

6.5 to 7.4 – Day 2 prospect. Good athlete but can’t match up with the league’s best. Productive collegiate career. Expectation to perform in a rotational role as a rookie. Potential to become a starter over time.

5.5 to 6.4 – Fringe late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect. Admirable athletic profile. More potential than finished product. Lacking necessary measurables at their position but have found ways to win without them. Rotational piece with a role on special teams as well.

4.5 to 5.4– Day 3 prospect. Either a low ceiling athletically or undersized for their position. Potential for red flag of some sort (exp. Injuries, lack of college production, off-field issues etc.). Still provides an element of intrigue when projecting to the next level. Predominately a special teams player.

3.5 to 4.4 – Bottom half of Day 3 prospect. Underwhelming collegiate career (or small school product). Has a singular trait that’s worth a late round swing of the bat. Chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Uphill battle to make final 53.

2 to 3.4 - Priority free agent signee. Traits worth exploring. Camp body.

1 to 1.9 – Clearly not of NFL quality. Lacks the necessary athletic, mental, and skill levels to make any contributions in the league.