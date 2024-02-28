2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

It’s NFL Combine week, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner.
The festivities in Indy always seem to shake up the preconceived notions of where some names might fall in the draft, so it will be interesting to see who exceeds expectations and who falls short.
One name I expect to shine during his testing is cornerback Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo.
The 2023 second-team All-American has been flying up draft boards of late after an excellent showing in Mobile for the Senior Bowl last month. His physicality and play speed were on full display all week long and I expect those attributes to show up in a major way once the defensive backs hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024
Ahead of his performance this week, let’s get to know the prospect a little bit more with a full 2024 NFL Draft player profile as we work to decide if Quinyon Mitchell should be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ selection with their 17th overall pick.
Measurables
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 196
Career Statistics
INT: 6
Pass Deflections: 45
Pick Six’s: 2
Strengths
- Prototype press man cover corner with ideal combination of length and speed
- Best ball skills of any corner in the 2024 NFL Draft
- Has a physical style of play but doesn’t get too handsy at the top of routes
- Consistently plays through the hands of wide receivers
- Smooth mover playing in phase
- Willing tackler that flies downhill in support
- Terrific closing speed when jumping routes
- Disciplined eyes
- Born and raised in Williston, FL just two hours southwest of Jacksonville
Excited to watch #Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell at the Senior Bowl. He has some of the best plant, drive and finish abilities of any corner in this class. One of my favorites on tape. pic.twitter.com/hXrzdUhemB— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 22, 2024
Weaknesses
- Footwork can get a little choppy at times, especially in recovery situations
- Leverage at the line of scrimmage is inconsistent. Played off a lot at Toledo so just needs to get more comfortable in press-man at the next level
- Not overly fluid hips. Doesn’t flip them and turn with much torque
- Downfield threats can stack him
- Occasionally loses sight of receiver when his eyes are on the quarterback
Projection and Fit
The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 26th against the pass in 2023 and 27th in 2022. They’re in desperate need of some better play in the secondary and Quinyon Mitchell is not only great value at 17, but he is exactly what new defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen looks for in his cover corners.
The Jaguars have hired Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator. Nielsen brings a press-man heavy scheme to Jacksonville.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2024
The Falcons under Nielsen aligned in press coverage against a league-high 53.7% of wide aligned routes in 2023 (Jaguars: 16.2%, 27th).#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WuVpTf5VJ8
His size and skillset would give the Jags a starting caliber player behind Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams, both of whom are on expiring contracts in 2024.
Conclusion
Quinyon Mitchell has all the tools to be a CB1 in today’s NFL. He has the physicality, athleticism, length and coverage versatility to make an immediate difference in the Jacksonville secondary. The question for me is less about whether he should be in the mix with the Jags’ pick at 17, because that seems obvious, but the real question could become if he even has a shot to fall that far after what could be an impressive combine showing.
Grade: 8.1 (potential day-1 starter)
