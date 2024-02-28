Good morning!

Unlike in previous occurrences throughout 2023 when this exact subject was broached, on Tuesday Doug did not immediately shoot down the idea of him calling plays next season. However, Pederson later clarified that no decision has been made on who will be calling plays at this time. He advised this is currently an ongoing conversation.

Again, based on Baalke’s recent comments, the status quo remains. The team figures to tag Allen — assuming an agreement isn’t made by the tag deadline on March 5 — and offer Ridley a predetermined contract when the free agency negotiating window begins on March 11.

This pertains to the last point, but it sure doesn’t feel like the Jaguars are going to spend a lot in March. Baalke said the Jaguars had a lot of different balls already in the air between re-signings and extensions, and he noted the increased salary cap space doesn’t change anything for them and their offseason.

Baalke shrugged off the notion that he needs to clear cap space, Pederson defended the offensive line, and cornerback was the only spot that either seemed to think was much of a concern.

When asked specifically about Cleveland, it seemed obvious that Baalke would like him back after the team traded a sixth-round pick for him last year.

With the NFL Combine taking place this week, the Jaguars and Allen’s camp will have the opportunity to work out a long-term deal. More details are likely to emerge exiting the week because of it.

I would be surprised if wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew returns to the Jaguars next season, though the recent rise in the salary cap could allow such players to be retained. That doesn’t mean Agnew won’t return. It means I would be surprised if it happens.

Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell has always been high on Caleb Johnson, who has arguably been the Jaguars’ best special teams cover man not named Daniel Thomas.

In early mock drafts, cornerback has been one of the trendiest picks for the Jaguars in the first round. But if they don’t go corner in at No. 17, they could still look to add a DB later in the draft. A guy like [T.J.] Tampa would make sense. He is a big body (6-2) and excelled in press coverage at Iowa State. The question about Tampa is does he have a long speed? A good 40-yard time could help him solidify himself as a second day guy.

