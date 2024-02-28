Jaguars Poll OTW: What should the Jags do with Josh Allen?

Welcome back, pollsters!

In last week’s poll of the week, we asked you what you would do with Trevor Lawrence if you were the Jacksonville Jaguars’ general manager. A respectable 48% of you were in favor of letting him play out the final year of his rookie contract and extending him to a mega-deal next offseason. Signing him now was the second most popular option with 39% of the vote.

This week, our focus shifts to another star Jaguar: Josh Allen. Despite all the mid-season chatter about re-signing Allen on a multi-year extension, offseason talks between the Jags and Allen have apparently been limited. If Twitter rumors are to be believed, the Jaguars currently appear poised to re-sign Allen on the franchise tag worth $24 million.

That prompts this week’s poll: What would you do with Josh Allen?

Poll What should the Jaguars do with Josh Allen? Re-sign him this offseason to a multi-year deal

Franchise-tag him now and re-sign him at some point this season

Franchise tag him now and potentially let him walk next season

Let him hit free agency

Other (let us know in the comments!) vote view results 82% Re-sign him this offseason to a multi-year deal (193 votes)

13% Franchise-tag him now and re-sign him at some point this season (32 votes)

1% Franchise tag him now and potentially let him walk next season (3 votes)

2% Let him hit free agency (5 votes)

0% Other (let us know in the comments!) (0 votes) 233 votes total Vote Now

In my eyes, Josh Allen was one of the lone bright spots on the team last year; in fact, he was almost certainly the brightest. He set a franchise record with 17.5 regular-season sacks and was constantly giving quarterbacks fits in the backfield despite the notable lack of pressure from the interior line. He is a leader in the locker room, and he is a Jaguars fan favorite. Not to mention, he has articulated how much he would like to stay in Jacksonville. For all these reasons and more, the Jaguars should absolutely extend Josh Allen this offseason. Considering the Jaguars’ poor history of extending difference-makers or retaining players beyond their rookie contracts, a new contract for Allen would certainly go a long way in breaking this negative trend. If the Jags opt to sign Danielle Hunter to a big contract instead of extending Allen (I’m not ruling out both), it would be a giant slap to the best player to wear black and teal last season.

Jags, get it done.

Jags fans, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!