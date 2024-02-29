 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars prospect tracker

Jacksonville has already shown interest in over a dozen draft prospects through meetings, visits, and more.

By Gus Logue
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is two months away.

With several visits already reported publicly, it’s time we start tracking which prospects have been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will do its best to keep draft crushes under wraps, but this list should at least hint at which positions the Jags are eyeing. Cornerback is likely to be one: Trent Baalke said at the NFL Combine, “We’ve got to add to that group. I think Coach Nielsen spoke on it, Coach Pederson probably spoke on it. Now, I’m speaking on it. It’s a group we need to address.”

Be sure to bookmark this page, as it will be continually updated leading up to April 25.

Hula Bowl visits

Tropical Bowl visits

Senior Bowl visits

Combine visits

Pro Day visits

  • TBD

Top 30 visits

  • TBD

Local visits

  • TBD

Rumored interest

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...