2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars prospect tracker

The 2024 NFL Draft is two months away.
With several visits already reported publicly, it’s time we start tracking which prospects have been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The team will do its best to keep draft crushes under wraps, but this list should at least hint at which positions the Jags are eyeing. Cornerback is likely to be one: Trent Baalke said at the NFL Combine, “We’ve got to add to that group. I think Coach Nielsen spoke on it, Coach Pederson probably spoke on it. Now, I’m speaking on it. It’s a group we need to address.”
Be sure to bookmark this page, as it will be continually updated leading up to April 25.
Hula Bowl visits
- UTSA WR Josh Cephus (via Ryan Fowler)
Tropical Bowl visits
- Illinois OL Jordyn Slaughter (via Ryan Fowler)
Senior Bowl visits
- Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett (via Justin Melo)
- Houston OLB Nelson Ceasar (via Aaron Wilson)
Combine visits
- Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw (via ML Football)
- Washington DE Bralen Trice (via Devin Jackson)
- FSU DT Braden Fiske (via Justin Melo)
- FSU DE Jared Verse (via Mia O’Brien)
- Colorado State DE Mohamed Kamara (via Mia O’Brien)
- Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro (via Mia O’Brien)
- Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa (via Mia O’Brien)
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson (via Mia O’Brien)
- Penn State DE Chop Robinson (via Demetrius Harvey)
Pro Day visits
- TBD
Top 30 visits
- TBD
Local visits
- TBD
Rumored interest
- Sacramento State RB/PR Marcus Fulcher (via Ethan Hurwitz)
Loading comments...