Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Big Cat Country)

The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 26th against the pass in 2023 and 27th in 2022. They’re in desperate need of some better play in the secondary and Quinyon Mitchell is not only great value at 17, but he is exactly what new defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen looks for in his cover corners.

Jaguars Poll OTW: What should the Jags do with Josh Allen? (Big Cat Country)

This week, our focus shifts to another star Jaguar: Josh Allen. Despite all the mid-season chatter about re-signing Allen on a multi-year extension, offseason talks between the Jags and Allen have apparently been limited. If Twitter rumors are to be believed, the Jaguars currently appear poised to re-sign Allen on the franchise tag worth $24 million.

Jaguars book review: Fearless (Big Cat Country)

Admittedly, this was not the book I intended to review this month, but I’m glad I did. Reading Fearless was like having a cup of coffee with Coach Pederson. I enjoyed reading about his football journey, from playing both quarterback and kicker during his senior year of high school to winning the Super Bowl with both the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

5 Observations on Jaguars HC Doug Pederson’s 2024 NFL Combine interviews (Big Cat Country)

Unlike in previous occurrences throughout 2023 when this exact subject was broached, on Tuesday Doug did not immediately shoot down the idea of him calling plays next season. However, Pederson later clarified that no decision has been made on who will be calling plays at this time. He advised this is currently an ongoing conversation.

5 Observations on Jaguars GM Trent Baalke’s 2024 NFL Combine interviews (Big Cat Country)

Again, based on Baalke’s recent comments, the status quo remains. The team figures to tag Allen — assuming an agreement isn’t made by the tag deadline on March 5 — and offer Ridley a predetermined contract when the free agency negotiating window begins on March 11.

Jacksonville Jaguars Report Card 2024 (NFLPA)

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened a brand new, state-of-the-art facility this year. It is obvious that the players appreciate the upgraded workplace, as the respondents gave strong scores for their locker room, training room and weight room. They also rank Jaguars owner Shad Khan very highly for his willingness to invest in the team’s facility; and it showed, as they were the biggest climber among all clubs from last year’s team rankings. The players’ main complaint, however, is the team’s treatment of their families. They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room to players’ families during the game, and even though they began to offer daycare on gameday this past year, some players report that it is “unreliable” and isn’t worth bringing their kids to. They are hopeful that it will be improved this upcoming year.

Jaguars earn top 5 grade in 2024 NFLPA report card (Jags Wire)

In the annual NFL Players Association report card, every team is graded on subjects ranging from the food served at the facility to the training staffs and the locker rooms. Last year, the Jaguars finished 28th in the NFL and were lambasted for a number of issues that included a rat infestation. This year, Jacksonville ranked fifth behind only the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

NFLPA Report Cards: Jaguars See Massive Jump, Rank No. 5 (Jaguar Report)

This year, the Jaguars received A’s or B’s grades in the following categories: locker rooms, training room, weight room, head coach, ownership, strength coaches, team travel, training staff, food/cafeteria, and nutritionist/dietician.

Trent Baalke: Jaguars Have ‘Started Discussions’ on Trevor Lawrence’s Extension (Jaguar Report)

Speaking with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said the early stages of extension talks have begun.

PSU’s Chop Robinson, Mizzou’s DL Darius Robinson talk Jaguars, versatility at NFL Combine (Times-Union)

The Jaguars will meet most players at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Both Penn State’s Chop Robinson and Missouri’s Darius Robinson are players to watch.

City proposes $10 million in engineering, design costs for Jaguars stadium (Times-Union)

Jacksonville will consider spending $10 million in preconstruction work on EverBank Stadium as negotiations between the city and the Jaguars progress toward potentially a billion-dollar deal.

