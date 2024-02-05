Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup

With Pro Bowl festivities ending on Sunday, fan bases around the league were reminded of what the best of the best look like.

As the NFL Draft looms in the future, the Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly looking to add a guy who can consistently represent the team in the Pro Bowl and beyond.

Here are the latest predictions for the Jags to take in the draft.

CBS

Starting us off, Josh Edwards of CBS thinks the Jaguars go with offense. Edwards has the team picking LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the idea that Thomas can add that missing dynamic to the receiver room.

Brian Thomas Jr. is another height, weight and speed prospect at wide receiver. He gives that offense a different element that it has lacked. Calvin Ridley is a free agent, but one would assume he is brought back.

USA Today

Sticking with the theme of offense, USA Today’s Nate Davis has the Jags beefing up the offensive line. Davis slots Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu at 17 to secure up the front for Trevor Lawrence.

Getting the All-America blocker here would be a bargain. It would also be an upgrade given the penal cost-to-reliability ratio the Jags have endured with incumbent LT Cam Robinson.

NFL.com

Eric Edholm from NFL.com breaks the offense streak and goes defense with his mock pick. Edholm likes UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu to the Jags. Latu is coming off an extremely strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

This pick might not work for the Jaguars if they keep Josh Allen from bolting in free agency, and Latu’s arm length isn’t exactly what GM Trent Baalke typically seeks in an edge, but finding a pass-rushing partner for Travon Walker will be pretty essential if Allen does ultimately depart Duval. Latu was a highly productive college player with a deep bag of pass-rush tricks.

Watch Latu come off the left side of the line.

Yahoo Sports

Speaking of the Senior Bowl, Yahoo Sports’ Jarrett Bailey put out his recent mock with the bowl game in mind. He has Latu going at 16, and the Jags taking Iowa corner Cooper DeJean at 17. DeJean, along with Thomas, have been pretty consistent mocks for the team.

The 33rd Team

Connor Livesay from The 33rd Team likes defense for the Jags, and has the team rolling with Alabama corner Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The Ringer

Danny Kelly at The Ringer sees Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy in the team’s future. Murphy was also a standout at the Senior Bowl, and Kelly thinks Murphy could be someone who thrives under defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

The Jags’ new defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, comes from Atlanta, where he coached Grady Jarrett. Murphy brings a similar style to the defensive line as an undersized but explosive gap penetrator who can disrupt the pocket and create havoc for opposing offenses.

Pro Football Network

Back to the Senior Bowl, Owain Jones from PFN likes Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson going to the Jags.