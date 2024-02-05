Jaguars news 2/5: Josh Allen and Evan Engram check in from Pro Bowl

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Live Updates: 2023-24 College Football Coaching Carousel (247 Sports)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Auburn’s Jeremy Garrett as defensive line coach, sources tell 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. The former Ole Miss defensive lineman is a highly regarded up-and-coming coach and previously worked in the NFL as an assistant defensive line coach with the Browns.

‘Let’s talk business’: Jaguars’ OLB Josh Allen responds to GM Trent Baalke’s comments (Times Union)

“We need to talk,” Allen said during the media portion of Friday’s Pro Bowl Games practice when asked about general manager Trent Baalke’s comments last week.

Jaguars Josh Allen 2024 Pro Bowl Honor ‘Means a Lot’ (Jaguars.com)

Allen, too, said he expect more moving forward from the duo of himself and second-year outside linebacker Travon Walker. With Walker registering 10 sacks this season, the pair led all NFL duos with 27.5 sacks in 2023.

Evan Engram enjoying second Pro Bowl, spending time with Jaguars teammates (Times Union)

Coming off the best statistical season of his career, he’s enjoying the feeling of being back around the league’s best stars and a few of his Jaguars’ teammates.

Tight End Evan Engram Shares Highlights From 2024 Pro Bowl Games (Jaguars.com)

A conversation on Thursday with Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis. “We were just hanging out and, just getting to pick his brain on how he operated every single day when he was in his prime – just from a leadership standpoint,” Engram said of Lewis. “I was just trying to get as many nuggets as I can, to try to emulate. He’s obviously one of the best linebackers who ever played, but probably one of the best leaders to ever be in this league. So, that conversation was really cool for me. I definitely got a lot of wisdom from him that I can, I can kind of formulate it into my own way and, and take it back to Jacksonville once we get back going.”

Jaguars asked FanDuel to return stolen $20M, source says (ESPN)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have asked FanDuel to reimburse them for some or all of the approximately $20 million in stolen proceeds a former employee lost on the site, but the company is unwilling to pay, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

5 Potential Options For the Jaguars to Replace Nick Holz (Jaguar Report)

What about an internal promotion? If the Jaguars were to try to keep the hire in-house, then quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy and assistant quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner would both make a lot of sense. Each has worked with Trevor Lawrence for two years now, and the Jaguars know how each would work alongside Taylor.

19 years ago the party was in Jacksonville. Here’s a look back at the Super Bowl XXXIX (News 4 Jax)

The first weekend of February in 2005, more than 100,000 fans, media, football elite, former presidents and A-list celebrities descended on Jacksonville for Super Bowl XXXIX.

Commanders hiring Kliff Kingsbury, Joe Whitt Jr. as coordinators (NFL.com)

Raiders expected to hire former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their next OC (NFL.com)

Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator (NFL.com)

2024 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National’s 16-7 win over American in Senior Bowl (NFL.com)

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Sunday’s flag football games, skill competitions (NFL.com)

Teddy Bridgewater to be head football coach at former high school in Miami (NFL.com)