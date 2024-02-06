Jaguars news 2/6: Peyton Manning loves Trevor Lawrence’s determination

Good morning!

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (Big Cat Country)

Starting us off, Josh Edwards of CBS thinks the Jaguars go with offense. Edwards has the team picking LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the idea that Thomas can add that missing dynamic to the receiver room.

Josh Allen: I want to be in Jacksonville (Big Cat Country)

That right there sounds like a guy who wants to wear teal for the rest of his NFL career. That sounds like a team leader and a respected NFL veteran getting his point across, and doing so in a meaningful manner.

‘Good for the league’: Jaguars players share thoughts on Pro Bowl Games experience (Times Union)

Matiscik [apologized] for his performance Thursday night when he went without a make in the Snap Shot challenge. He was one of several players who struggled in the competition, but he promised to do better next year.

Every Jaguars highlight from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games (Jags Wire)

If you couldn’t keep up with all the Pro Bowl action in Orlando, Fla., have no fear. We’ll get you all caught up on all the Jaguars highlights from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games:

Peyton Manning Offers Confident Assessment on Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (Jaguar Report)

“Love watching him play and Jacksonville is going to be in the mix next year without a doubt, I think. Because he’s determined,” Manning said this weekend at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, according to Brent Martineau of Action Sports Jax. “I know they’re frustrated with the way they finished and competitive guys, so watch out for the Jaguars next year.”

Three Ravens Defenders, Jaguars Tight End, Give Insight on New Coordinators for the Titans From the Pro Bowl (Titans.com)

Engram, Jacksonville’s Pro Bowl tight end, said he’ll miss [Nick] Holz.

Could Jaguars play record-setting 3 international games in 2024? (Black & Teal)

The NFL has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will be the home team for the 2024 opener in Brazil. This marks the first time the league will be hosting a game in South America. Given that the Jacksonville Jaguars will face Philly on the road next season, maybe they’ll be their Week 1 opponent. If that’s the case, the Jags could play a record-setting three international home games in 2024.

