Jaguars news 2/7: Riley Patterson is back

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars bring back kicker Riley Patterson via futures deal (Times-Union)

Riley Patterson was signed to a futures deal by the club Monday, according to the league’s transaction wire. Patterson spent the 2022 season in Jacksonville before being traded to the Lions last May.

‘We got work to do’: Jaguars non-committal on OL Cam Robinson’s roster status in 2024 (Times-Union)

The big question the brass in Jacksonville will have to ask themselves is whether the team has a replacement option in-house for Robinson.

Jaguars’ TE Evan Engram on OLB Josh Allen’s contract situation: ‘He has to be here’ (Times-Union)

“Josh has to be back. He has to be here,” Engram said Saturday in Orlando. “He’s been a staple in Jax since he’s gotten there and the year he just had, we can’t let that go.”

Gene Frenette: Blame for Jaguars’ 2023 downfall belongs as much on employees wearing the uniforms (Times-Union)

Accountability for the Jaguars’ downfall should be directed at every facet of the organization, including those wearing helmets and pads.

Jaguars Mailbag: What Can the Jaguars Learn From the Chiefs? (Jaguar Report)

I think each of Terrion Arnold, Nate Wiggins, and Quinyon Mitchell would probably be the three players I would say you can’t pass on. After that, I think Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jer’Zhan Newton might be the best trench players available.

Jaguars’ AFC South Rivals Could Define 2024 Offseason (Jaguar Report)

Each of the three teams was ranked in the top five by PFF in their ranking of teams best set up for the future entering free agency. In short, which teams can be the most aggressive this March. The Texans ranked No. 1, while the Titans and Colts ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Best Moments of Jaguars Quarterbacks in 2023 (Jaguars.com)

In the first of a series on the 2023 season, senior writer John Oehser examines the best moments for the Jaguars’ quarterbacks in their 9-8 AFC South runner-up season …

Falcons’ Jessie Bates gave Josh Allen a glowing review of Ryan Nielsen (Jags Wire)

Fortunately for Allen, he got to spend time with players across the NFL at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. While he was there, he picked the brain of Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates, who spent the 2023 season with Nielsen.

Re-drafting first two rounds of 2023 NFL class: All 63 picks (ESPN)

The Jaguars needed a replacement for right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who signed with the Chiefs, and because left tackle Cam Robinson was going to be suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In the real draft, they were able to trade down twice and still get their guy. In this re-draft, they can stick with [Anton] Harrison, who played every offensive snap despite battling a shoulder issue all season. He steadily improved after struggling early.

Trevor Lawrence joins Super Bowl Live (NFL Network)

“I know I have a job to do regardless of whether I get this extension this year, next year, or whenever it is.”

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators (NFL.com)

Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers practice conditions: ‘It is what it is’ (Niners Nation)

2024 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post Senior Bowl Rankings (Bleacher Report)

Inside 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup: What to watch when KC has the ball (The Athletic)

Super Bowl LVIII: Learning from the Worst of the Chiefs and 49ers (FTN Fantasy)

Super Bowl 58: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs passing offense are peaking at the perfect time (PFF)