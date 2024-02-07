What was your favorite moment from the Jaguars’ 2023 season?

Now that we are a few weeks into the offseason and almost to the end of the NFL’s 2023-2024 season, let’s take a moment to discuss our favorite moments from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 season. Although the season did not end the way we wanted or hoped, there were still moments that sparked joy during the season.

Perhaps it was Logan Cooke’s fake punt pass to Tim Jones against the New Orleans Saints or Foye Oluokun scoring a touchdown during Thursday Night Football?

Or Calvin Ridley scoring a touchdown against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons in London?

Maybe it was Josh Allen beating Calais Campbell’s single-season sack record?

Josh Allen breaks the Jaguars single-season sacks record. pic.twitter.com/u29ujAqUgD — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 31, 2023

