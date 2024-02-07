What was your favorite moment from the Jaguars’ 2023 season?

Now that we are a few weeks into the offseason and almost to the end of the NFL’s 2023-2024 season, let’s take a moment to discuss our favorite moments from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 season. Although the season did not end the way we wanted or hoped, there were still moments that sparked joy during the season.
Perhaps it was Logan Cooke’s fake punt pass to Tim Jones against the New Orleans Saints or Foye Oluokun scoring a touchdown during Thursday Night Football?
Fake punt!#JAXvsNO on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/PAaxeCsCJx
FOYESADE OLUOKUN PICK SIX!!!#JAXvsNO | #TNFonPrime | @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/Bx7xtTwFut— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 20, 2023
Or Calvin Ridley scoring a touchdown against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons in London?
Calvin Ridley scores against his former team!#ATLvsJAX on ESPN+— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6 pic.twitter.com/s4ACGtEV7b
Maybe it was Josh Allen beating Calais Campbell’s single-season sack record?
Josh Allen breaks the Jaguars single-season sacks record. pic.twitter.com/u29ujAqUgD— TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 31, 2023
Whatever it may be, let us know in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...