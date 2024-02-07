Welcome to the second Jacksonville Jaguars offseason poll of the week! Last week, we asked you: what position should the Jags target during the offseason? The results showed an overwhelming majority of support for bolstering the Jaguars’ interior offensive line, which earned 74% of votes. However, relatively few high-end offensive linemen are available in free agency this year, and those who do end up reaching free agency can be expensive. Moreover, this year’s draft class of offensive linemen appears to be the deepest in years, leading many to push for the Jags to look toward the draft to find a new guard or center.

With this in mind, we pose this week’s question: Excluding current players, which player should be the Jaguars’ first target in free agency this offseason?

Poll Which player should be the Jaguars’ first target to acquire in free agency? DT Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens

DT Christian Wilkins - Miami Dolphins

WR Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB L’Jarius Sneed - Kansas City Chiefs

C Connor Williams - Miami Dolphins

C Andre James - Las Vegas Raiders

G Robert Hunt - Miami Dolphins

G Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens

G Kevin Dotson - Los Angeles Rams

DT Chris Jones - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Josh Ushe - New England Patriots

Other (specify in the comments) vote view results 10% DT Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens (15 votes)

7% DT Christian Wilkins - Miami Dolphins (11 votes)

32% WR Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals (48 votes)

6% WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 votes)

9% CB L’Jarius Sneed - Kansas City Chiefs (14 votes)

7% C Connor Williams - Miami Dolphins (11 votes)

2% C Andre James - Las Vegas Raiders (3 votes)

10% G Robert Hunt - Miami Dolphins (16 votes)

4% G Kevin Zeitler - Baltimore Ravens (7 votes)

2% G Kevin Dotson - Los Angeles Rams (3 votes)

8% DT Chris Jones - Kansas City Chiefs (12 votes)

0% DE Josh Ushe - New England Patriots (1 vote)

0% Other (specify in the comments) (0 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now

In my eyes, each of these players would absolutely upgrade the Jaguars’ roster at positions of need. However, it is impossible to identify a single prime target without knowing the asking price. For instance, while Chris Jones is undoubtedly one of the most dominant players in this league, his asking price will likely be more than the Jaguars can afford. Likewise, as fun as it is to think about Trevor Lawrence throwing to his college teammate, Tee Higgins, he will likely demand to be paid like a WR1 - around $25 million per year or more. For the Jaguars, this money would be better spent bolstering the trenches. After all, Tee Higgins isn’t much good if the quarterback doesn’t have time to throw to him.

That said, if the Jaguars deem the offensive guards in the 2024 draft class to be particularly strong, it seems reasonable to target other positions of need in free agency. Similarly, if the Jaguars decide to cut Darious Williams, cornerback instantly becomes a much more significant position of need.

As things stand now, the Jaguars’ primary need is at the interior offensive line, namely offensive guard and center. At first glance, this year’s draft class is highlighted by a particularly strong offensive line class, followed closely by its wide receiver class. While Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson has been mocked to the Jaguars, the pickings at center are much slimmer, and there is no guarantee JPJ is still around at pick 17. With that in mind, if the price is right, the Jaguars should target a center in free agency, such as Andrew James or Connor Williams.

Jags fans, what do you think? Who would you target in free agency, and how much would you pay? Let us know in the comments!