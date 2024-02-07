Jaguars podcast: 2023 awards show and Fred Taylor HOF talk

Check out Episode 89 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I reviewed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023-24 season through the lens of an awards show. Tune in to hear our choices for categories like Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.

We also went over leaguewide award ballots and discussed Fred Taylor’s shot at the Hall of Fame. The 2024 NFL Honors ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be available on CBS, NFL Network, and Paramount+.

Here’s my 2023 NFL Awards ticket:

Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

Comeback Player of the Year: Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Assistant Coach of the Year: Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens

Did I get anything wrong, Jaguars fans? Drop your own ballots in the comments below!