Jaguars podcast: 2023 awards show and Fred Taylor HOF talk

John and I reviewed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023-24 season through the lens of an awards show. Tune in to hear our choices for categories like Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.
We also went over leaguewide award ballots and discussed Fred Taylor’s shot at the Hall of Fame. The 2024 NFL Honors ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be available on CBS, NFL Network, and Paramount+.
Here’s my 2023 NFL Awards ticket:
Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
Comeback Player of the Year: Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
Assistant Coach of the Year: Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens
Did I get anything wrong, Jaguars fans? Drop your own ballots in the comments below!
