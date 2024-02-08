Jaguars news 2/8: Trevor Lawrence appears on multiple Super Bowl shows

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Super Bowl interviews observations (Big Cat Country)

On Tuesday, Jacksonville Jaguars third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat down with Kay Adams of Up and Adams from SuperBowl Radio Row to discuss his injury-plagued 2023 season and what it means for the team moving forward.

Jaguars podcast: 2023 awards show and Fred Taylor HOF talk (Big Cat Country)

John and I reviewed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023-24 season through the lens of an awards show. Tune in to hear our choices for categories like Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.

Cap casualty candidates: Analyzing the Jaguars’ biggest slated earners in 2024 (Big Cat Country)

The Jacksonville Jaguars, as things stand, have an estimated $17.6m worth of cap space available. But with some big contracts looming on the horizon, concessions will need to be made somewhere. Here are five names whose contracts will likely be addressed one way or another this offseason.

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC/OG, Oregon (Big Cat Country)

Most have long considered JPJ to be the top center prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his performance last week in Senior Bowl practices only strengthened that case. Although just a one-year starter, Powers-Johnson was named a consensus All-American in 2023 after a truly dominant season, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he could become at the next level.

Raiders hire former Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell as linebackers coach (Jags Wire)

Caldwell will join Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, who played linebacker in the NFL and was linebackers coach for Las Vegas before being elevated to head coach.

Jacksonville Jaguars may have a kicker competition brewing in 2024 (Black & Teal)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back kicker Riley Patterson after trading him to the Detroit Lions last May. With incumbent Brandon McManus set to hit the open market, they might’ve wanted to add insurance in case they leave. But if the Jags re-sign McManus, could a kicker competition be on the way?

Brock Bowers Says Jaguars’ Travon Walker Was ‘Freakiest’ Athlete He Saw at Georgia (Jaguar Report)

The stories of Travon Walker’s athletic feats at Georgia are endless.

C.J. Stroud: Jaguars Treated Me Like a Rookie QB in Week 3 (Jaguar Report)

Speaking on an episode of The Pivot Podcast, Stroud pointed to the Texans’ upset blowout win over the Jaguars in Week 3 as the last time a defense and team treated him like a rookie quarterback.

Breaking Down Top Running Back Moments from the Jaguars 2023 Season (Jaguars.com)

In the second of a series examining the Jaguars’ 2023 season, senior writer John Oehser examines the best moments for their running backs in their 9-8 AFC South runner-up season …

2024 NFL Free Agency: 5 Best Fits For Jaguars Edge Josh Allen (The 33rd Team)

The most likely scenario is Allen getting tagged and remaining with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Teams don’t tend to let superstar players at premium positions walk away in free agency.

2024 NFL Free Agency: 5th-Year Option Costs For 2021 1st-Round Picks (The 33rd Team)

Under the new CBA signed in 2020, the option is fully guaranteed once exercised (previously it was only guaranteed for injury). Furthermore, there are four tiers of salary for the fifth-year option.

Florida on the field: Dozen Super Bowl players have ties to Florida — here’s who they are (WTSP)

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars don’t find themselves in Sunday’s big game, Florida is still getting a spotlight on the field.

