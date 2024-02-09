Jaguars news 2/9: Fred Taylor snubbed from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The week in quotes (Big Cat Country)

It might be Super Bowl week, but there’s plenty going on in and around the Jacksonville Jaguars! Here are the best quotes of the last seven days:

Fred Taylor misses cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 (Times-Union)

Announced late Thursday evening at the 2024 NFL Honors showcase, the Jacksonville Jaguars legend was not named among the five modern-era finalists to make it into the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

‘He’ll be a head coach some day’: Jessie Bates, Demario Davis hale Jaguars’ DC Ryan Nielsen (Times-Union)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was there and gave the Times-Union a glowing review of Nielsen, who coached in New Orleans in various roles including co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Lions hiring ex-Jaguars passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend (Jags Wire)

Former Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend is set to take the same position with the Detroit Lions, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Jaguars legend Fred Taylor reveals he modeled his game after Rams Hall of Famer (Black & Teal)

Taylor said on the Stacking the Box podcast that he wanted to wear No. 21 but a teammate of his had already claimed it and wanted $50,000 to give it up. So, Taylor decided on 28 instead because he modeled his game after Faulk.

Anquan Boldin to launch charity-reform group at Super Bowl after Republic investigation (AZ Central)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first team to support Sport For Impact, contributing a $10,000 grant.

List of ‘NFL Honors’ award winners from 2023 NFL season (NFL.com)

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed at ‘NFL Honors’ (NFL.com)

Cowboys hiring former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Panthers retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, name Brad Idzik offensive coordinator (NFL.com)

Browns reportedly making plans to leave Downtown for a stadium outside of Cleveland city limits (Dawgs By Nature)

The Year of Travis Kelce: SNL, New Heights, Taylor Swift and another Super Bowl (The Athletic)

Who Should You Pick Against the Spread in Super Bowl LVIII? (The Ringer)

The Overhang, Super Bowl edition: Chiefs-49ers key players, matchups, prop bets and prediction (Yahoo Sports)