Tweets of the week: PFF names Devin Lloyd as Jaguars’ ‘most improved player’, Fred Taylor’s response to HOF, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Anton Harrison celebrated a birthday:

Dawuane Smoot at NFL Honors:

Fred Taylor’s response to not being named in the 2024 Hall of Fame class:

Thank you for your support! We didn’t do it this year but we’ll be back next time around — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) February 9, 2024

The Jaguars celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day:

Join us in celebrating the women who contribute countless efforts to our organization each and every day!

#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/rwWr81ESJG — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 7, 2024

Trevor Lawrence competed in Battle of the Paddles:

Trevor Lawrence was in the battle of the paddles tonight.



Trevor teamed with Dustin Hopkins in the doubles tournament and they won the golden paddles. pic.twitter.com/NhYy0AsMmh — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 8, 2024

PFF predicted Travon Walker will have a breakout season in 2024 and named Devin Lloyd the most improved player for the Jaguars:

Early breakout candidates in the AFC South for next season pic.twitter.com/iJAnhPW1Lq — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2024

The most improved player on each AFC South team pic.twitter.com/7VyfY7HklS — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2024

The D-line at mile 11 of the DONNA Marathon:

D-line rocking the beaches town center! Mile 11 pic.twitter.com/9z3PSp3G5o — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) February 4, 2024

Trevor Lawrence made appearances on NFL Network and Up & Adams:

Trevor Lawrence was on NFL Network today.



Lawrence said his job doesn't change based on whether the Jaguars give him a new contract this off-season.



"I know I have a job to do regardless of whether I get this extension this year, next year, or whenever it is." pic.twitter.com/tfBhQJSuXl — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 6, 2024

.@Trevorlawrencee is positive regarding his teams’ ability to keep improving and come back stronger next year pic.twitter.com/VOBwTvVxJr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 6, 2024

Seth Meyers Kay Adams Trevor Lawrence



All types of worlds colliding on today's show



Tune in LIVE at 11am ET @sethmeyers @heykayadams @Trevorlawrencee https://t.co/D5UzsILOkS pic.twitter.com/q3qHMrTZ6T — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 7, 2024

"He'll be there.... we need him."



Jags QB @Trevorlawrencee is confident that upcoming unrestricted free agent LB Josh Allen will be BACK in Duval next season



Full interview out tomorrow @heykayadams @JoshAllen41_ @Jaguars https://t.co/D5UzsILOkS pic.twitter.com/2euctfmASM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 7, 2024

In an interview on the @UpAndAdamsShow Trevor Lawrence talked about how the Jaguars finished the season and how it forced the Jags to look in the mirror.



"Sometimes it opens your eyes a little bit when you struggle." pic.twitter.com/4DmoFYHNyR — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 7, 2024

The Florida Gators paid homage to Fred Taylor:

Maurice Jones-Drew will be a part of ITV’s Super Bowl broadcast team:

A Pro Bowl throwback:

The 2004 NFL Pro Bowl teams.



20 Years ago! If you wanted to feel old. pic.twitter.com/FimMOMZYpn — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 4, 2024

Josh Allen, Evan Engram, and Ross Matiscik at the Pro Bowl:

Highlights from the Pro Bowl games

Evan Engram and Josh Allen:

“Sorry, we’re getting interrupted by somebody very rude.” - #Jaguars TE Evan Engram after Josh Allen crashed his interview earlier today pic.twitter.com/ys94hKClaB — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) February 2, 2024

Josh Allen:

Ross Matiscik on Logan Cooke:

Evan Engram on Josh Allen, the end of the season, and quick hitters:

“It stings every Sunday [when] playoff games come on. The goal is not to be here. You want to [be getting] ready for next week.”#Jaguars TE Evan Engram earlier today on the late season collapse & his self-assessment of why things ended how they did. pic.twitter.com/IP1Cwsddeb — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) February 3, 2024

Josh Allen and his family at Disney and Pro Bowl:

Evan Engram shared his favorite Disney character and tried to keep a straight face while at Disney:

These Pro Bowlers had to keep a straight face on different @WaltDisneyWorld rides pic.twitter.com/LYBoMGm0ju — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2024

Engram scoring a touchdown:

C.J. Stroud to Keenan Allen to Evan Engram for the TD ‼️



: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/856yEswD76 — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

The Jaguars have the best long snapper in the NFL:

“What about @rossmatiscik, you excited to see that guy?”



“Best long snapper in the league!” #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/xBUQqZPmyf — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2024

What can’t @rossmatiscik do?



All Pro✅

Pro Bowl✅

Wide Receiver pic.twitter.com/hkLz413jPi — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) February 4, 2024

Ross Matiscik in the Sled Push part of the Pro Bowl Games Gridiron Gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/hbEUmiwWVc — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 4, 2024

