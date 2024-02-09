Tweets of the week: PFF names Devin Lloyd as Jaguars’ ‘most improved player’, Fred Taylor’s response to HOF, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Anton Harrison celebrated a birthday:
Sending birthday wishes to Ton Wick! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/piixAd51GB— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 2, 2024
Dawuane Smoot at NFL Honors:
Our #WPMOY lookin' fly— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 9, 2024
#NFLHonors | @Bigsmoot_94 pic.twitter.com/vnW4h3Jgx9
Fred Taylor’s response to not being named in the 2024 Hall of Fame class:
Thank you for your support! We didn’t do it this year but we’ll be back next time around— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) February 9, 2024
The Jaguars celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day:
Join us in celebrating the women who contribute countless efforts to our organization each and every day!— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 7, 2024
#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/rwWr81ESJG
Trevor Lawrence competed in Battle of the Paddles:
Trevor Lawrence was in the battle of the paddles tonight.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 8, 2024
Trevor teamed with Dustin Hopkins in the doubles tournament and they won the golden paddles. pic.twitter.com/NhYy0AsMmh
PFF predicted Travon Walker will have a breakout season in 2024 and named Devin Lloyd the most improved player for the Jaguars:
Early breakout candidates in the AFC South for next season pic.twitter.com/iJAnhPW1Lq— PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2024
The most improved player on each AFC South team pic.twitter.com/7VyfY7HklS— PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2024
The D-line at mile 11 of the DONNA Marathon:
D-line rocking the beaches town center! Mile 11 pic.twitter.com/9z3PSp3G5o— Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) February 4, 2024
Trevor Lawrence made appearances on NFL Network and Up & Adams:
Trevor Lawrence was on NFL Network today.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 6, 2024
Lawrence said his job doesn't change based on whether the Jaguars give him a new contract this off-season.
"I know I have a job to do regardless of whether I get this extension this year, next year, or whenever it is." pic.twitter.com/tfBhQJSuXl
.@Trevorlawrencee is positive regarding his teams’ ability to keep improving and come back stronger next year pic.twitter.com/VOBwTvVxJr— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 6, 2024
Seth Meyers Kay Adams Trevor Lawrence— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 7, 2024
All types of worlds colliding on today's show
Tune in LIVE at 11am ET @sethmeyers @heykayadams @Trevorlawrencee https://t.co/D5UzsILOkS pic.twitter.com/q3qHMrTZ6T
"He'll be there.... we need him."— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 7, 2024
Jags QB @Trevorlawrencee is confident that upcoming unrestricted free agent LB Josh Allen will be BACK in Duval next season
Full interview out tomorrow @heykayadams @JoshAllen41_ @Jaguars https://t.co/D5UzsILOkS pic.twitter.com/2euctfmASM
In an interview on the @UpAndAdamsShow Trevor Lawrence talked about how the Jaguars finished the season and how it forced the Jags to look in the mirror.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 7, 2024
"Sometimes it opens your eyes a little bit when you struggle." pic.twitter.com/4DmoFYHNyR
The Florida Gators paid homage to Fred Taylor:
Paying homage to one of the Gator Greats that came before. @FredTaylorMade @ProFootballHOF | @NFL pic.twitter.com/o7mpM0gZnt— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 5, 2024
Maurice Jones-Drew will be a part of ITV’s Super Bowl broadcast team:
Meet your @ITV Super Bowl LVIII broadcast team— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 6, 2024
Craig Doyle, @JasonBell33 and @OsiUmenyiora will be joined by @EfeObadaUK, @MJD and @DFletcherSport!
Coverage begins at 10:45pm on Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/Wb2GKK44HW
A Pro Bowl throwback:
The 2004 NFL Pro Bowl teams.— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) February 4, 2024
20 Years ago! If you wanted to feel old. pic.twitter.com/FimMOMZYpn
Josh Allen, Evan Engram, and Ross Matiscik at the Pro Bowl:
Reppin'#ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/fR8UVNjDdI— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 3, 2024
Bowling with the boys #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/uXGDC2ZzOK— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2024
Highlights from the Pro Bowl games
Evan Engram and Josh Allen:
“Sorry, we’re getting interrupted by somebody very rude.” - #Jaguars TE Evan Engram after Josh Allen crashed his interview earlier today pic.twitter.com/ys94hKClaB— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) February 2, 2024
Josh Allen:
BAG TALK pic.twitter.com/EFw7sQwKeg— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 2, 2024
“How tall are you?” #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/J73JBrdX8m— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2024
Ross Matiscik on Logan Cooke:
“He’s my best friend. He holds me accountable every day.”@rossmatiscik on @LoganCooke2 #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/BXGyYIbfPE— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 3, 2024
Evan Engram on Josh Allen, the end of the season, and quick hitters:
“He has to be back”#Jaguars TE Evan Engram on the Josh Allen contract situation.— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) February 3, 2024
Question: @BrentASJax #ProBowlGames | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0hTTsxKT0u
“It stings every Sunday [when] playoff games come on. The goal is not to be here. You want to [be getting] ready for next week.”#Jaguars TE Evan Engram earlier today on the late season collapse & his self-assessment of why things ended how they did. pic.twitter.com/IP1Cwsddeb— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) February 3, 2024
Quick hitters ft. @eazyengram #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/FcA6HfcqLY— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2024
Josh Allen and his family at Disney and Pro Bowl:
Mood @JoshAllen41_ | #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/i6mHr6d4DB— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 3, 2024
It’s a family affair! #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/eFIwTgc4GL— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2024
Evan Engram shared his favorite Disney character and tried to keep a straight face while at Disney:
Best @Disney character? Go...— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024
: #ProBowlGames – 3pm ET on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LJ6EYxSQAe
These Pro Bowlers had to keep a straight face on different @WaltDisneyWorld rides pic.twitter.com/LYBoMGm0ju— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2024
Engram scoring a touchdown:
C.J. Stroud to Keenan Allen to Evan Engram for the TD ‼️— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024
: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/856yEswD76
The Jaguars have the best long snapper in the NFL:
“What about @rossmatiscik, you excited to see that guy?”— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2024
“Best long snapper in the league!” #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/xBUQqZPmyf
What can’t @rossmatiscik do?— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) February 4, 2024
All Pro✅
Pro Bowl✅
Wide Receiver pic.twitter.com/hkLz413jPi
Ross Matiscik in the Sled Push part of the Pro Bowl Games Gridiron Gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/hbEUmiwWVc— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) February 4, 2024
