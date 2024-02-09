 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: PFF names Devin Lloyd as Jaguars’ ‘most improved player’, Fred Taylor’s response to HOF, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Anton Harrison celebrated a birthday:

Dawuane Smoot at NFL Honors:

Fred Taylor’s response to not being named in the 2024 Hall of Fame class:

The Jaguars celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day:

Trevor Lawrence competed in Battle of the Paddles:

PFF predicted Travon Walker will have a breakout season in 2024 and named Devin Lloyd the most improved player for the Jaguars:

The D-line at mile 11 of the DONNA Marathon:

Trevor Lawrence made appearances on NFL Network and Up & Adams:

The Florida Gators paid homage to Fred Taylor:

Maurice Jones-Drew will be a part of ITV’s Super Bowl broadcast team:

A Pro Bowl throwback:

Josh Allen, Evan Engram, and Ross Matiscik at the Pro Bowl:

Highlights from the Pro Bowl games

Evan Engram and Josh Allen:

Josh Allen:

Ross Matiscik on Logan Cooke:

Evan Engram on Josh Allen, the end of the season, and quick hitters:

Josh Allen and his family at Disney and Pro Bowl:

Evan Engram shared his favorite Disney character and tried to keep a straight face while at Disney:

Engram scoring a touchdown:

The Jaguars have the best long snapper in the NFL:

