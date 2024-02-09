News around the AFC South: Texans sweep ROY awards, coaching staff updates, and more

Breaking: Texans QB C.J. Stroud wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award at NFL Honors ceremony

Stroud brings in the first of hopefully many awards for Texans players and coaches tonight.

“In what is sure to the the first of many awards to come for the young quarterback, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has officially been named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the NFL Honors.”

Texans DL Will Anderson Jr. wins Defensive Rookie of the Year award at NFL Honors

That’s two awards for the Texans tonight.

“As of a few minutes ago, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors.”

Texans Legend Andre Johnson has been elected to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame!

The Houston Texans finally have a player going to Canton. It’s about time.

“Andre Johnson is finally going to Canton. The first truly great player in Houston Texans history will be enshrined in glory after being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Colts’ pass rushing great Dwight Freeney inducted into Pro Football HoF Class of 2024

The wait is over for former Colts prolific pass rusher Dwight Freeney, who’s been inducted into football immortality during his second year on the ballot.

“Indianapolis Colts pass rushing great Dwight Freeney has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024—during his second year of eligibility on the ballot, being a finalist for consecutive years.”

Report: Colts hiring former Eagles’ QBs coach Alex Tanney as passing game coordinator

As the offseason continues, Indianapolis adds another coach to its staff.

“The Indianapolis Colts are hiring former Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney to their offensive staff, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler”

Report: Colts hiring Justin Hamilton as new assistant DBs coach

The Colts are bringing in a defensive coaching staff member from a familiar AFC South foe—who also has some notable collegiate experience.

“Hamilton just finished his first and lone season as the Tennessee Titans defensive quality control coach. He spent the prior four seasons with his alma mater Virginia Tech where his defensive coaching positions included defensive coordinator and safeties coach.”

Colts currently have NFL’s 5th most salary cap space ahead of 2024 offseason

The Colts are once again poised with a lot of potential available team salary cap space, but with some key free agents to also re-sign.

“According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts currently have the NFL’s 5th most available team salary cap space with a projected $62.8M of ‘wiggle room.’”

Peyton Manning talks Brian Callahan and Derrick Henry at Pro Bowl

Peyton has a lot of good things to say about the new Titans coach.

“Manning also mentioned that he talked to Titans GM Ran Carthon during the search process. He told Carthon that Will Levis would really benefit from working with Callahan.”

Report: Titans hire Bo Hardegree as QB coach

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis reportedly has a new quarterbacks coach

“The Tennessee Titans are hiring former Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree as their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Hardegree replaces Charles London in the role, who new head coach Brian Callahan relieved of his duties. Hardegree is a great hire as the coach that will work directly with Will Levis.”

Titans add Frank Bush and Steven Jackson to defensive coaching staff

Brian Callahan adds more experience to his staff.

“Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans continue to add to the coaching staff. The latest report from Turron Davenport has the Titans adding Frank Bush as a linebackers coach and Steven Jackson as a defensive backs coach. Bush and Jackson are both long-time NFL assistants.”