Tweets of the week: Jaguars throwbacks, Jaxson de Ville, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund shared highlights from their Valentine’s Day celebration:

Love was certainly "in the air" as we celebrated Valentine's Day with many of our Jay Fund Families at Urban Air in Jacksonville.



Here is a fun recap of the event!#bethere #childhoodcancer #childhoodcancerawareness pic.twitter.com/fnEfD44zUz — Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (@tcjayfund) February 23, 2024

Tom McManus shared of throwback of him and Jay McGillis:

Jay Fund wine tasting event tomorrow night down at the Jags stadium. I'll never forget this pic of me and Jay after making a play against Louisville. Held them to negative rushing yards that day. Jay was a great player. And an even better kid. RIP young buck! #TCJayFund pic.twitter.com/thK0z1jz2U — Tom McManus (@meathead55) February 28, 2024

Travis Etienne is one of five running backs to have back-to-back 1,000+ plus yard seasons in 2022 and 2023:

Travis Etienne Jr. is just one of five RBs to rush for 1,000+ yards in 2022 and 2023 pic.twitter.com/IHUAWjVoAY — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) February 26, 2024

Travon Walker’s 2022 NFL Combine highlights:

The smoothie king sharing his smoothie recipe in 2020:

At the 2020 Combine, Ben Bartch revealed his secret smoothie concoction that actually didn't taste so bad



: 2024 #NFLCombine begins February 29 on @nflnetwork

: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4IYCdfcIyy — NFL (@NFL) February 25, 2024

Anton Harrison and Josh Allen at the Combine:

Josh Allen video outtakes:

Recently we shot a video for @NFLUK with @JoshAllen41_ ...



Here are some outtakes to brighten up your Tuesday #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Od29im0OWF — Jaguars UK and IE (@JaguarsUKandIE) February 27, 2024

Madden 24 highlighted Josh Allen:

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe weighed in on the Jaguars’ free agency situation:

Latest on Jaguars top free agency decisions in next 2 weeks: LB Josh Allen and WR Calvin Ridley.



From @nflnetwork The Insiders: pic.twitter.com/jawRD3Lv4G — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 28, 2024

The Jaguars ranked the highest in the AFC South in the NFLPA’s report cards:

The @NFLPA released its annual club report cards, based on player votes of working conditions. How the AFC South teams stacked up: #Jaguars (5th overall) #Texans (7th)#Titans (18th)#Colts (22nd)



Screenshots of the full report cards for each team pic.twitter.com/BQhT1IXRlP — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) February 28, 2024

The Jaguars’ report card:

#Jaguars NFLPA 2024 report card:



Their worst grade was treatment of families with a D-. pic.twitter.com/KalX8Xe29l — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) February 28, 2024

Jeff Ferguson was named Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year by the NFL Physicians Society:

Congratulations to Jeff Ferguson, named Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year by the NFL Physicians Society! pic.twitter.com/58civiB9Jx — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 29, 2024

The best mascot in the NFL:

Denard Robinson shared his thoughts on NPR’s Tiny Desk series:

Random thought but Boosie and Webbie need to do a tiny desk!!!! — Denard Robinson (@DenardX) February 25, 2024

Vintage NFL shared this throwback from the Jaguars’ inaugural season:

Jaguars vs Lions (1995)

Week 16 pic.twitter.com/9xvhSOMqSJ — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) February 29, 2024

Because it’s Combine week and I’m hoping he’s a future Jaguar:

Terrion Arnold is comparing playing corner to roofing right now. "if you're walking up an 8x12, 10x12 high pitch and you slip on that fiberglass and get a lil rocky, if you lose confidence in yourself you know you're gonna slip and fall. that's a lot like playing corner" — alex katson (@alexkatson) February 29, 2024

