 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: Jaguars throwbacks, Jaxson de Ville, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund shared highlights from their Valentine’s Day celebration:

Tom McManus shared of throwback of him and Jay McGillis:

Travis Etienne is one of five running backs to have back-to-back 1,000+ plus yard seasons in 2022 and 2023:

Travon Walker’s 2022 NFL Combine highlights:

The smoothie king sharing his smoothie recipe in 2020:

Anton Harrison and Josh Allen at the Combine:

Josh Allen video outtakes:

Madden 24 highlighted Josh Allen:

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe weighed in on the Jaguars’ free agency situation:

The Jaguars ranked the highest in the AFC South in the NFLPA’s report cards:

The Jaguars’ report card:

Jeff Ferguson was named Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year by the NFL Physicians Society:

The best mascot in the NFL:

Denard Robinson shared his thoughts on NPR’s Tiny Desk series:

Vintage NFL shared this throwback from the Jaguars’ inaugural season:

Because it’s Combine week and I’m hoping he’s a future Jaguar:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...