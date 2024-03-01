AFC South news: Saquon Barkley rumors, Colts ‘really happy’ with Richardson’s progress, and more

Texans promote Rod Wright to defensive line coach, hire Nathan Ollie as assistant - Houston Chronicle

The Texans have promoted Rod Wright to defensive line coach after opting not to renew Jacques Cesaire’s contract last month, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Chronicle on Wednesday. The team also hired former Colts defensive line coach Nathan Ollie to be their new assistant defensive line coach, the source said.

Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants RB Eyeing Texans in Free Agency, Has Talked to Stroud - Bleacher Report

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, Barkley has “targeted” the Houston Texans “as his top potential destination and has been communicating with” star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil recovering from offseason knee surgery, per report - CBS Sports

Laremy Tunsil is on the mend. According to NFL Media, the Houston Texans’ star left tackle recently underwent knee surgery to clean up an issue that arose this season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Houston Texans are open to bringing back several major names - Toro Times

Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sounded off on the idea of retaining several key guys, namely running back Devin Singletary, tight end Dalton Schultz, and defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Colts GM Chris Ballard expects Michael Pittman Jr. to remain with Indianapolis - The Athletic

Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn’t explicitly say Wednesday at the NFL combine that his team’s top receiver will be franchise tagged by the March 5 deadline if they aren’t able to agree to a long-term deal. However, he didn’t rule it out and effectively dismissed the possibility of Pittman playing elsewhere in 2024.

Colts ‘Really Happy’ With Anthony Richardson’s Rehab Progress - Sports Illustrated

“Really happy about where (Richardson’s) at,” Ballard said on Wednesday. “He started throwing, he’s on a rehab program. We’re not going to – like, I lived through the last one and I learned a lot of lessons living through the last one. Forgive me for being a little cautious.”

Brock Bowers Says 15-20 Members of Colts Attended His 2024 NFL Combine Interview - Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department ranked Bowers as the No. 1 tight end and No. 2 overall player in his draft class on the latest big board. B/R Scout Derrik Klassen highlighted his impressive athletic ability, which can make up for his size limitations.

Titans, Tennessee, and Nashville Break Ground on Next Nissan Stadium and New Neighborhood - Sports Illustrated

The Tennessee Titans and their city and state partners on Thursday gave birth to the new Nissan Stadium, which team owner Amy Adams Strunk believes “will be the most exciting and dynamic venue in the entire NFL.”

Tennessee Titans players continue to expose false narrative surrounding the team’s constant injury issues - A to Z Sports

2023 saw several key players end up on IR, or, they missed significant time (think Ryan Tannehill, Treylon Burks, etc.). So, naturally, a narrative pointing fingers at a “faulty” training/strength staff and a lack of proper resources was created in order to provide some closure behind why the Titans were having such bad injury luck. Well, the Titans own players have squashed that, again, in 2024. Per the NFLPA’s 2024 Player Team Report Cards, players feel the team provided an adequate training staff, strength coach, and training program in 2023

Titans hope to “finally” get Caleb Farley on the field this year - Pro Football Talk