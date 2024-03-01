Jaguars News (3/1): Travis Etienne could see a smaller workload in 2024

Good morning!

2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars prospect tracker (Big Cat Country)

The team will do its best to keep draft crushes under wraps, but this list should at least hint at which positions the Jags are eyeing. Cornerback is likely to be one: Trent Baalke said at the NFL Combine, “We’ve got to add to that group. I think Coach Nielsen spoke on it, Coach Pederson probably spoke on it. Now, I’m speaking on it. It’s a group we need to address.”

2024 NFL Combine: Best performances by former Jaguars (Big Cat Country)

In the 2014 NFL combine, a wide receiver from Louisville competed in the 20-yard shuttle, and his 3.90 seconds got him 10th overall on the leaderboard. Damian Copeland impressed the Jaguars franchise enough to sign him after going undrafted in 2014. Unfortunately, Copeland suffered a wrist injury and was shortly waived by the team.

Jaguars week in quotes: ‘We do have the right quarterback’ (Big Cat Country)

You heard it here first gang; get Googling the names Fuaga, Fashanu, Murphy and Rakestraw right now!

Tweets of the week: Jaguars throwbacks, Jaxson de Ville, and more (Big Cat Country)

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Doug Pederson wants to ‘knock the reps down’ for Travis Etienne (Jags Wire)

In an interview with Matthew Berry of NBC Sports, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said several factors led to the team leaning on Etienne more than it initially intended.

5 standouts from DL, LB workouts at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine (Jags Wire)

[Dallas] Turner’s argument to be the top pass rusher of the 2024 NFL draft was made on the field at Alabama, but he only helped his case Thursday. After recording the only vertical jump of the day over 40 inches, he laid down a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Could Jaguars have an eye on these players who stood out at the NFL combine Thursday? (News 4 Jax)

The biggest riser of the combine so far is [Braden] Fiske. He stole the show on Thursday. The former Florida State Seminole showed some elite athletic ability and Fiske’s stock is soaring. He had a good week in the Senior Bowl, too. Now, with this sort of combine performance, Fiske may have worked is way in the Day 2 conversation. The Jaguars need to boost their interior pass rush and Fiske definitely would fit that role. He reminds me a little bit of Brian Young. That name is a blast from the past he was in the NFL from 2000 to 2008 and was never really a star but he was a good starter for the Rams and Saints.

2024 NFL Combine: What 4 potential Jaguars DL draft picks said, including Chop Robinson (Times-Union)

His preparedness stood out as he answered every question the crowd threw at him, even about his low-key personality, similar to how he handles offensive linemen on the field.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What corners stood out? Who Jaguars might should keep an eye on (Times-Union)

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team has plenty of reason to be well-invested in this year’s cornerbacks class. The team is set to lose nickel corner Tre Herndon via free agency, while they struggled to field adequate depth at times last season aside from the rise of former seventh-round pick cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown.

Gene Frenette: How Jaguars GM Trent Baalke handles offseason critical for successful in 2024 (Big Cat Country)

As for salary-cap casualty candidates, who among safety Rayshawn Jenkins, guard Brandon Scherff, tackle Cam Robinson and cornerback Darious Williams must be jettisoned to clear up space or have their contract restructured? After guard Ezra Cleveland, which of the near dozen other unrestricted free agents should Baalke even try to keep?

Jaguars Jeff Ferguson Earns Fain Cain Memorial Award (Jaguars.com)

Ferguson, the Jaguars’ Vice President of Health and Performance, on Wednesday evening received the Fain Cain Memorial Award for Outstanding NFL Athletic Trainer of the Year. The award is presented by the NFL Physicians’ Society.

NFL Free Agency: Dream Landing Spots For Fantasy Football (Fantasy Life)

Twenty-seven in June, [Marquise] Brown probably shouldn’t be leaned on as the quasi-No. 1 WR he’s been asked to be in both Baltimore and Arizona, but what about as a co-star in Jacksonville alongside Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and perhaps even Calvin Ridley if he re-signs? Sign me up — especially on a reasonable one-year, $12 million deal like PFF currently projects.

2024 NFL offseason: Key free agency moves for all 32 teams (ESPN)

[Leonard] Williams is a versatile defender who can play multiple positions along the defensive front. He ranked 19th among interior linemen in pass rush win rate last season and was top 10 in run stop win rate the year before. He also had 33 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 2023, splitting time between the Giants and Seahawks. Williams would slide right in as a 5-technique end, perhaps replacing veteran Adam Gotsis, who will be 32 next season. Gotsis had 26 tackles last season compared to Williams’ 62.

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released (NFL.com)

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won’t work out at combine (NFL.com)

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Braden Fiske, Dallas Turner sizzle (NFL.com)

2024 NFL combine: Top draft prospects, best workouts, risers (ESPN)

What Are NFL Coaches and Execs Really Saying at the NFL Combine? (The Ringer)

Ray Davis grew up homeless, now he seeks to be a ‘name you’ll remember forever’ (The Athletic)

2024 NFL Combine: Notes on Jets’ Mekhi Becton and which teams are interested in Texas DT Byron Murphy (Sportskeeda)

