Jaguars News (3/11): Mitch Morse signed to compete with Luke Fortner

Former Jaguar Foley Fatukasi signs with Texans (Big Cat Country)

Fatukasi came to Jacksonville on a three-year, $30 million deal during the 2022 offseason. He was supposed to be a complimentary piece in the interior for the Jags alongside DaVon Hamilton. Instead, injuries in both seasons cut that dream short, and now the 29-year-old will be taking his talents to a division rival.

Report: Jaguars trade a 6th-round draft pick for QB Mac Jones (Big Cat Country)

On the surface, giving up a sixth-round pick for a recent first-round quarterback is good business, especially considering the myriad of injuries Lawrence sustained last season. And Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows the importance of backup passers, considering his perspective in that role as a player and then his experience winning a Super Bowl with Nick Foles.

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

While the 2024 NFL free agency signing period officially kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13th, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy reshaping their roster before making any new additions. Be sure to bookmark this page for any Jaguars free agent additions, rumored interest, and more. This page will be continually updated leading up to the April 18th week of the NFL Draft.

Jaguars 2024 NFL free agency: Ezra Cleveland info overload (Big Cat Country)

This move gets a B- from me. As the quotes above show, Cleveland was always likely to stay in Jacksonville after completing his rookie contract with the Jaguars. He wasn’t overly impressive on the field, but I thought he looked solid on film for the Vikings earlier in the season before sustaining a foot injury, then later toe and knee injuries. I originally gave the Cleveland acquisition a B+ grade. Recency bias (i.e., the offensive line’s poor performances to close the 2023 season) may not have fans giddy about this new deal, and it has made me adjust to a B-. That said, it could easily swing in the other direction when we look back in a year. Cleveland is still just 25 years old, signed a team-friendly contract with heavy incentives, and will benefit from a full offseason with the Jaguars.

Jaguars Agree to Terms With Former Bills Center Mitch Morse (Jaguar Report)

Morse has a connection to Pederson after starting 15 games at center for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2015, which was Pederson’s final year as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. The Chiefs selected Morse in the second-round that offseason.

Patriots agree to trade QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a 6th-round draft pick, AP source says (AP News)

Booed and benched the past two years in New England, quarterback Mac Jones is headed home to become a backup. The Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo agreed Sunday to trade Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in next month’s NFL draft, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Report: Jaguars Had ‘Only’ Offer For Patriots QB Mac Jones (Jaguar Report)

If there has been one fatal flaw with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the last decade-plus, it has been how often the team seems to negotiate against only themselves.

Mac Jones trade to Jacksonville Jaguars welcome news to many New England Patriots fans (CBS News)

Patriots fans at the pro shop at Gillette Stadium Sunday seemed to be relieved by the news. “It’s time to move on,” one told WBZ-TV.

Source: Jaguars, right guard Brandon Scherff restructure deal (ESPN)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and right guard Brandon Scherff have agreed to a restructured contract that will fully guarantee Scherff’s $15 million salary this season, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday. Scherff was scheduled to count $23.96 million against the salary cap in 2024, but the restructure allows the team to save roughly $5 million this season.

Jaguars officially announce extensions for three players ahead of start of free agency (Times-Union)

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced contract extensions for guard Ezra Cleveland, safety Daniel Thomas and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter on Friday. Deals for Thomas and Cleveland were reported on Thursday, signing two core starters of the team to multi-year deals, while Ledbetter will return as a depth player for Jacksonville.

2024 Jaguars free agency primer: NFL kicks off new league year. What you need to know. (Times-Union)

Though last year’s free agency and this year appear the same from the Jaguars’ perspective thus far, many moves are set to be made over the coming days that’ll likely give the picture that Jacksonville will be operating with a bit more urgency this year due to the players they had to or will let go and replace.

Former Jaguars DB Rayshawn Jenkins to Visit Seattle Seahawks (Jaguar Report)

Jenkins, who the Jaguars signed to a four-year, $35 million deal in 2021, started all 48 games he appeared in for the Jaguars over the last three years, along with two playoff starts.

Ex-Jaguars CB Darious Williams Reportedly Set to Visit Giants (Jaguar Report)

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Williams will visit the New York Giants on Sunday. With the Giants having a looming need at cornerback, Williams could reasonably walk into their building as a starter.

2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Awarded 2 Compensatory Picks (Jaguar Report)

One of the NFL’s longest streaks is officially broken: the Jacksonville Jaguars have a compensatory draft pick. Actually, they have two. After going 13 drafts without a compensatory pick, the Jaguars have been awarded a third-round (No. 96) and a sixth-round (No. 212) compensatory pick. These picks were awarded to them after Jawaan Taylor and Arden Key left in free agency a year ago.

Which Draft Picks the Jaguars Hold Ahead of Free Agency (Jaguar Report)

With the compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft now official, the Jacksonville Jaguars know exactly what kind of draft ammo they hold entering free agency.

NFL free agency buzz: Last-minute intel on signings, trades (ESPN)

Fowler: Expect the Patriots to swing big on receiver Calvin Ridley. The Jaguars are very interested in keeping Ridley but haven’t been able to close the deal.

O-Zone: Go time (Jaguars.com)

With Allen getting the franchise tag, what are the chances of Ridley returning? What are the chances of Ridley signing before the new league year? What are the chances of Ridley signing with the Jags as a free agent? My sense is Ridley is going to test the market. High-profile free agents who test the market usually don’t sign with their former teams.

Trevor Lawrence’s social media may shed light on Jaguars’ free-agency strategy (Black & Teal)

Lawrence recently began to follow Mitch Morse, and Gabe Davis on Instagram. The former was released as a cap-saving move by the Buffalo Bills and the latter is set to be available in free agency. Both of them play positions the Jaguars may address in free agency, center and receiver, respectively.

Agent’s Take: Target prices for Chris Jones, other intriguing defensive players with expiring contracts (CBS Sports)

Allen was forced to play under a $10.892 million fifth-year option last season because the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t make an effort to extend his contract. He responded with a career-high 17.5 sacks, which tied for second in the NFL. Allen’s 90 quarterback pressures were the league’s fifth most. The most recent edge rusher data point is the four-year, $98 million extension, averaging $24 million per year, Montez Sweat signed with the Bears in November. This deal has $72,865,360 in guarantees, of which $41,965,360 was fully guaranteed at signing. Putting Sweat’s deal in a 2024 salary cap environment is slightly more than $27.25 million per year. Sweat had 12.5 sacks and 64 quarterback pressures last season.

Doug Marrone joins Bill O’Brien at Boston College (Pro Football Talk)

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, former Bills and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone will join former Texans coach Bill O’Brien at B.C. Marrone, per the report, will be the team’s Senior Analyst for Football Strategy/Research.

NFL Announces 34 Compensatory Draft Choices to 14 Clubs (NFL Communications)

