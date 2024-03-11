Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (3/11)

Well, at least we know the Jacksonville Jaguars are not going to draft a quarterback.

With signings and releases galore, the Jags are reshaping their roster by the day. It may not be flashy, but the wheels are moving.

In the next coming weeks, the NFL Draft will be a huge factor in reshaping this team completely. There are glaring holes on the team, and many draft pundits are starting to come together on who the team should target in April.

ESPN

In Jordan Reid’s latest mock, he predicts a familiar face to Duval. Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell is the mock here, potentially as a Day One replacement for Darious Williams.

Mitchell was the best player at the Senior Bowl, and then he came to Indy and dazzled at the combine. Last Friday, he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, showing his speed. He also finished last season third in the nation in pass breakups (15), evidence of his terrific ball skills. With Darious Williams released Tuesday, and Tyson Campbell entering a contract year, the Jaguars could be searching for long-term help at outside corner. Mitchell could play significant snaps early in his career.

CBS Sports

Another corner is mocked here, this time Clemson’s Nate Wiggins. Tom Fornelli admits that Wiggins’ test numbers are a concern, but also may also be his biggest asset.

There will be concerns about Wiggins’ overall size, but he plays like a much bigger corner. His speed and length are crucial to his game, and he plays with a high motor.

Nate Wiggins is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.42 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 129 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/dOLHM8yLxI pic.twitter.com/4P8AIlYcTH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Sports Illustrated

Luke Easterling also mocks a corner and thinks it’s Alabama’s Terrion Arnold. Corner has been, and is going to be, the prevailing theme for the Jags after their recent releases.

(Offensive lineman Troy) Fautanu would have been a strong fit for the Jags here, also as a guard, but they’re forced to switch gears and fill their biggest need on the other side of the ball here. Arnold is a complete player who has the instincts, athleticism and technique to make an instant impact, giving Jacksonville another stud corner to pair with Tyson Campbell.

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice got together and went to the defensive line for their mock. The pair mocked Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy at 17, probably the second most mocked player who is not a corner.

Jacksonville has its edge talent locked in with Josh Allen and Travon Walker, but it needs to upgrade its interior talent to help take the defense to the next level. Murphy has damn near solidified himself as a first-round option in the draft this year and has a chance to be an explosive, up-the-field lineman.

NFL.com

Lance Zierlein goes back to the secondary with his mock, thinking the Jags take Arnold. With the emergence of young gunslingers in the AFC South, corner is going to be quite an important position.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans seemed to put AFC South defenses on notice last season. Arnold is an in-your-face coverage talent with high football character and the kind of competitive fire Jaguars coaches will love.

Pro Football Focus

Gordon McGuinness chose to mock Murphy in his draft. While the Jags may need help outside, the team did not put up impressive PFF numbers from their interior linemen.

No Jaguars interior defender earned a PFF pass-rushing grade above 60.0 in 2023, so adding a player like Murphy could help their defense take steps forward. The Texas standout enjoyed his best year in college football in 2023, racking up 45 total pressures on 273 pass-rushing snaps.

Bleacher Report

The scouting department with Bleacher Report flips us back to the secondary, with the team mocking Arnold. For what it’s worth, Murphy is mocked at 16 in their draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars already made significant investments in their secondary, yet the group still finished among the bottom 10 in pass defense this past season. With Tre Herndon set to enter free agency, Darious Williams released and Tyson Campbell on the last year of his current deal, a cornerback addition is the prudent path in the short and long terms. Alabama’s Terrion Arnold went to the NFL combine and didn’t run as well as expected when he didn’t break the 4.5 barrier in the 40-yard dash. But the number doesn’t encapsulate who he is as prospect, though. “Although Arnold may not have run the 40-yard dash as quickly as he wanted to, he was fantastic during the on-field workouts,” Giddings said. “His fluidity and short-area burst during drills quickly became evident, which clearly made him one of the position group’s top performers. Arnold could pair up with either Campbell or Williams to form a strong duo.” With Herndon’s departure, Arnold, who previously converted from safety to corner, can move to the slot as a rookie before potentially bumping back outside. But his physicality and stickiness in coverage make him a fit wherever the Jaguars place him.

Pro Football Network

In Tony Catalina’s latest mock, he picks an unlikely suspect for the Jags to draft. Catalina thinks the team should take FSU receiver Keon Coleman at 17, adding to quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s offense instead of the team’s defense.

Adding Keon Coleman to Trevor Lawrence’s arsenal will only help the quarterback take his game to another level. The Jags have a vast array of needs and could go in various directions in April, but a talent like Coleman may prove too good to pass up in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

NFL Spin Zone

An old face along the offensive line was mocked by Lou Scataglia. He mocks Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Jags, thinking the team will continue its trend of beefing up the front.