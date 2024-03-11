Former Jaguar Foley Fatukasi signs with Texans

Foley Fatukasi is staying in the AFC South.

After being released last week by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the defensive tackle signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Fatukasi came to Jacksonville on a three-year, $30 million deal during the 2022 offseason. He was supposed to be a complimentary piece in the interior for the Jags alongside DaVon Hamilton. Instead, injuries in both seasons cut that dream short, and now the 29-year-old will be taking his talents to a division rival.

Across his two years in Duval, Fatukasi played in 30 total games and logged 48 combined tackles. He registered just 1.5 sacks, all in 2022.

His release saved the Jaguars $3.5 million in cap space, but due to being released instead of signed as a free agent, the Jaguars do not recoup a compensatory pick.

Fatukasi will be joining a Texans defense that allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards last season.