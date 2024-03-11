Jaguars podcast: Mac Jones trade, free agency tampering preview

Check out Episode 92 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ acquisition of quarterback Mac Jones. The New England Patriots sent Jones back to his hometown for a sixth-round pick; neither of us is enthused.

Then we previewed free agency, which begins Monday at noon EST when the league’s “tampering” window begins. Deals announced in the next two days won’t become official until the 2024 League Year begins on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

According to Over The Cap, Jacksonville has $18.8 million in cap space -- 20th most in the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to be active in free agency following a disappointing 2023 season. After NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the signing of former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, which we hit on in the pod, look for the team to target a wide receiver and defensive linemen.

Tune in to hear me and John’s favorite player fits!