Jaguars power rankings: Josh Allen’s best plays of the 2023 season

On Tuesday, March 5th, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Josh Allen.

A long-awaited discussion among most of the Jaguars faithful was whether Allen would be playing football again for the team next year, and thank the Lord, the Jaguars kept him in town.

This article will take a look back at the five best Josh Allen plays from the 2023–24 season.

5. Strip sack against Gardner Minshew

A Josh Allen strip sack gets the ball right back in the Jaguars' possession.



Starting with one of two strip sacks listed, this sack not only set the tone for the Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but was also the start of a dominant defensive performance by the Jaguars in the heart of of winning streak.

This was Minshew’s first game back in Jacksonville since leaving the team in 2021. After an opening drive of dink-and-dunk, there was a bit of worry in the eyes of Jaguars fans that the game could be closer than some originally thought.

However, in deep Colts territory, Allen came off the edge and strip-sacked Minshew to give the Jaguars the ball in the red zone. This defensive play shows the game wrecker that Allen is and set the tone for the defense for the remainder of the game.

4. Strip sack against Desmond Ridder

This play just felt more impressive with the circumstances and implications of the game. Jacksonville led 23-7 with 1:30 remaining. They had a two-game losing streak and 1-2 record coming into the game. The Atlanta Falcons, at that time of the season, were no slouches, and this was not going to be an easy test.

As Allen sacked Ridder to give the ball back to the offense to knock the game out, the ending of the actual game just felt symbolic and gave a lot of credit to the way the Jaguars' defense had played all game.

3. Interception against the Bengals

Many Jaguars fans may want to forget that this game ever happened, with the injury to Trevor Lawrence and the lights-out performance by undrafted quarterback Jake Browning.

At this point in the game, it seemed as though the Jaguars could still salvage a win on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals. TV commentator Joe Buck said this play was a mental lapse by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, but others would say that Allen was in the exact right palace at the exact right time.

To me, that is a great analogy for how Allen’s entire season fared.

2. Sack against C.J. Stroud

This was a game that many thought would determine the winner of the AFC South, though we all know how that story ended.

The Jaguars had a late lead but the Houston Texans were driving with the ball. With a minute left, Allen got home for a clutch sack, forcing the Texans to burn their final timeout. Houston ended up missing the game-tying field goal by just a few inches, and without that sack, the game could’ve ended with a Texans win.

1. Jaguars single-season sack record

With Lawrence out of the game and the Jaguars desperately needing a win to stay alive for the playoffs, Allen made Byrce Young’s New Year’s Day a living nightmare. He broke the Jaguars' single-season sack record and even mirrored the celebration of Calais Cambell, whose record he topped.

While this may not be an amazing, outstanding play and it was still a lackluster Carolina Panthers team, the occasion of it being the franchise record is a fantastic reason for it to be number one on this week’s power rankings.