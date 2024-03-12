Jaguars News (3/12): Would you prefer Tee Higgins over Calvin Ridley?

Good morning!

Tampering like crazy: Jaguars free agency signings - Day 1 (Big Cat Country)

Darnell Savage arrives at EverBank Stadium after five years with the Green Bay Packers. The hard-hitting safety has 72 games under his belt, although a calf injury restricted him to just ten games last year. Traditionally operating as a free safety, Savage was moved around a little more in Joe Barry’s defense last year, which coincided with a modest downturn in production. Those stats may be misleading though - Savage had a reputation as a violent defensive back during his college career, and will likely line up as strong safety with Andre Cisco manning the free safety role.

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

While the 2024 NFL free agency signing period officially kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13th, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy reshaping their roster before making any new additions. Be sure to bookmark this page for any Jaguars free agent additions, rumored interest, and more. This page will be continually updated leading up to the April 18th week of the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (3/11) (Big Cat Country)

In Jordan Reid’s latest mock, he predicts a familiar face to Duval. Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell is the mock here, potentially as a Day One replacement for Darious Williams.

Jaguars power rankings: Josh Allen’s best plays of the 2023 season (Big Cat Country)

However, in deep Colts territory, Allen came off the edge and strip-sacked Minshew to give the Jaguars the ball in the red zone. This defensive play shows the game wrecker that Allen is and set the tone for the defense for the remainder of the game.

Jaguars podcast: Mac Jones trade, free agency tampering preview (Big Cat Country)

According to Over The Cap, Jacksonville has $18.8 million in cap space — 20th most in the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to be active in free agency following a disappointing 2023 season. After NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the signing of former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, which we hit on in the pod, look for the team to target a wide receiver and defensive linemen.

NFL insider weighs in on what Bengals want in a Tee Higgins trade and makes a prediction (Cincy Jungle)

In terms of a trade package, Schultz said it was his “understanding” that it would take a second or third-round NFL Draft pick to get Higgins.

5 Tee Higgins suitors who make sense in trade for Bengals’ star receiver (SB Nation)

The established connection is already there: when Higgins was at Clemson, his QB was current Jaguar QB Trevor Lawrence. With Jacksonville needing someone over 6’2 they can trust on the outside, and with Calvin Ridley beginning to hear from other teams as free agency opens, Jacksonville might be on the outside looking in for a receiver. They have a second round pick available if Ridley ends up not returning to the Jaguars, and can pair that with late round picks and a second round pick next year. I’m not sure if the Jaguars can afford to give Higgins the money he wants, but if Higgins wants a shot at winning a reunion with Lawrence is a good option. The Jags already agreed to terms with Gabe Davis, but they could use more help in the receiver room.

Why Bengals WR Tee Higgins Wouldn’t Hate a Reunion With Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (Jaguar Report)

“. . . Obviously, I would love to go and play with my college quarterback, Trevor. . .”, said Higgins when which three other quarterbacks he could see himself playing with. He would also go on to mention the Houston Texans’ quarterback CJ Stroud before going on to list off Pro Bowl quarterbacks like the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and the Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson (even though the initial question only asked for him to name three).

Jaguars to sign WR Gabe Davis, S Darnell Savage and KR Devin Duvernay, AP source says (AP News)

The Jaguars had a three-year agreement in place with Denver kicker Wil Lutz on Monday, but Lutz changed his mind a few hours later and decided to remain with the Broncos, the person said. Jacksonville now has to restart its search for someone to replace Brandon McManus.

Gene Frenette: Jaguars’ early free agency strikes show supporting Trevor Lawrence a priority (Times-Union)

If any message was sent by the Jaguars in the early stages of NFL free agency, it’s general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson had every intention of making Trevor Lawrence feel comfortable about his supporting cast.

Jacksonville Jaguars announce poll for 30th season logo (Times-Union)

The team released a poll allowing people to vote from four potential logos that represent 30 years since the inaugural season.

O-Zone: Policy makers (Jaguars.com)

The Mitch Morse signing is much needed to upgrade the center position. The Gabe Davis signing makes sense as it will most likely cost less than re-signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley – and Davis is four and a half years younger than Ridley. Does this mean the end of Ridley in Jacksonville? What about Jamal Agnew? Stay tuned with Ridley. He had not signed anywhere as of this writing – and in this case, no news could be at least OK news. Signing Duvernay almost certainly means Agnew, who will become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, will not return.

6 things to know about new Jaguars center Mitch Morse (Jags Wire)

On a horrifying night in January 2023, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. After a lengthy delay, the game was eventually suspended and then cancelled. “Josh [Allen] brought us up and he asked us, ‘Do you want to play? If one guy can’t play, then we’re not playing.’ And Mitch Morse spoke up and said ‘We’re not playing,’” Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie said on a podcast. Morse, a two-time captain during his time in Buffalo, was likely speaking for a lot of Bills players who were uncomfortable with the idea of getting back on the field.

Former NFL MVP gives Jacksonville Jaguars rave review for the Mac Jones trade (Black & Teal)

[Matt] Ryan said during an appearance on Up & Adams that he liked the Jaguars were able to acquire a former Pro Bowl quarterback for just a sixth-round selection. Moreover, the 2017 league MVP thinks Jones gives Jacksonville insurance in case Trevor Lawrence misses time with injuries.

Making sense of Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones deals (ESPN)

Jones isn’t going to push Lawrence for the starting job, but if he gets to play in Jacksonville, the offense might be better aligned with he did best at Alabama. Pederson is more comfortable with the run-pass option game than Belichick was, and Jones was an excellent RPO decision-maker during his time in college. In the past decade, Pederson coaxed an MVP-caliber season out of Carson Wentz and major improvements from Lawrence and Nick Foles. He can create an offense that would work for Jones if Lawrence missed extended time because of an injury.

Women’s History Month | Meet Bold Events Kendall Saville (Jaguars.com)

In honor of Women’s History Month the Jacksonville Jaguars asked five questions to women employees who are actively transforming and paving the way for women working in sports and entertainment. Currently, the Jaguars have over 100 women on staff across the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bold Events organizations. Stay tuned for all our features throughout the entire month of March.

