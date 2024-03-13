Twitter reactions to Jaguars legal tampering period moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been active during free agency’s legal tampering period. In addition to learning the team traded with the New England Patriots for quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday, so far, we have received the news that the Jaguars have signed center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Darnell Savage, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, and cornerback Ronald Darby. With the return of offensive lineman Blake Hance and running back D’Ernest Johnson. Jaguars Twitter is a force, so I asked for GIF reactions to the news and collected some of your thoughts and media reactions to the moves.

Mac Jones

I had to read this tweet a dozen times to make sure it wasn't fake. Jacksonville? Why Jacksonville https://t.co/lBLMAHJonv — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) March 10, 2024

Citizens of Cowford,

Be it known that we have received news that Crpl. Jones, has forsaken the villainous Patriots and returned to our fold. Let us extend our gratitude for his service and his intel shall benefit us.

Sincerely,

Capt. Lawrence — CaptainLawrence (@CaptainTLaw) March 10, 2024

The Jaguars trading for Mac Jones will have to be the most unexpected move of the offseason. Current Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard will be a free agent after the 2024 season, but so will Jones. Jones carries a $4.96 million cap hit in 2024. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) March 10, 2024

Doug Pederaon went out and found him a “Nick Foles” huh? Interesting. I like this move by Jacksonville. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 10, 2024

It took me a while, but I love this move now!! https://t.co/OE3rRNzM8h — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) March 11, 2024

I guess the bottom line for me...is this makes no sense... https://t.co/MhOOfQpANa — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) March 10, 2024

Mac Jones is better than C.J. Beathard, but he is a backup. Period. And he’s not much better. But if you have to play backups, you are in trouble anyways if it’s more than two games. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 10, 2024

Mitch Morse

Early word was a one-year contract between $6.5-8M. But after a “great,” all-day meeting Saturday: it’s a two-year deal



Short-term deal will still give Luke Fortner time to develop + compete along iOL, in final two years of his rookie deal https://t.co/Lot3b6XLSh — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) March 11, 2024

Gabe Davis

pic.twitter.com/P3f9yIWJ16 — The Humble Consequence of Carbon (@ErichMyers) March 11, 2024

.@heykayadams called it earlier... Gabe Davis in Jacksonville is a perfect fit for the former Bill @Jaguars https://t.co/QolBlNY3xE pic.twitter.com/dIwidSsQpm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 11, 2024

Darnell Savage

Devin Duvernay

Duvernay one of my favorite returners in the league! — Mal (@jamalagnew) March 12, 2024

Ronald Darby

Jaguars were set to pay Darious Williams $10.5M this year.



Get Darby for $10M over 2 years.



Better fit and cheaper. Good business. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 11, 2024

Will Lutz

People of Cowford,

I convey the recent developments regarding Cmdr. Lutz. Initial reports suggested his allegiance to the cause of Cowford's army. Instead, he elected to remain with the Denver army. Therefore, he is henceforth deemed a war criminal in our eyes.

Capt. Lawrence — CaptainLawrence (@CaptainTLaw) March 11, 2024

Blake Hance

I heard you signed somebody else pic.twitter.com/jA33E929cP — Trevorville_ (@trevorville_) March 11, 2024

My @Jaguars are on fire today! Love it! — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) March 11, 2024

Jaguars have signed OL Blake Hance to a contract extension. Last season Hance appeared in all 17 games. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 11, 2024

Jaguars announce they have extended Blake Hance. Has a lot of versatility for them on the OL. Good depth player they like a lot.



Expected. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) March 11, 2024

D’Ernest Johnson

Underrated player with ST value. Was also their best pass blocking RB last year https://t.co/SAVZvhT3bO — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 12, 2024

D’Ernest Johnson was solid



Still want another one, we’ve held 4 RBs before https://t.co/P7UDl5p435 — J-Villains Podcast (@JVillainsPod) March 12, 2024

Poll results:

How would you grade the #Jaguars’ day one moves? — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) March 12, 2024

